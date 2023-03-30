A transformative project to build a state-of-the-art athletic complex on campus at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School now sits on the 5-yard line. It’ll be up to the citizens of the two towns to push it across the goal line.
At this Saturday’s annual town meetings for both Hamilton and Wenham, voters will consider funding a $15 million project that includes renovation of the football stadium and track along with construction of new tennis courts, turf baseball and softball fields, and two multi-purpose grass fields.
More than 10 years of work by the H-W school committee, administration and various officials and committees in both towns led the project to this point. Originally conceived as a way to modernize the football field with artificial turf and lights, it has evolved with a goal of returning as many sports as possible to the high school campus (rather than miles away at various parks around the area).
“Kids that were in kindergarten when we started are now seniors,” said Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo.
Hamilton-Wenham’s current fields, which host as many as 265 events in a school year, are all grass and haven’t received major upgrades since 1998 (when the middle school was built). The combination of poor weather and overuse make maintaining the grass in playable condition impossible for football, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse and track at the varsity and sub-varsity levels.
“Grass needs rest,” said Genualdo. “We could spend millions of dollars ... we could spend what the Red Sox spend to maintain the grass ... but it wouldn’t work because the fields are in use all the time.”
Baseball and softball are played off-campus.
For years, despite being a state championship caliber program, the tennis teams have not had a home court. That means Hamilton-Wenham has to rent courts at places like nearby Gordon College, Ipswich Country Club, and the Manchester Athletic Club at great cost.
Many times, Generals’ sports teams are unable to play state tournament games at home because they don’t meet the standards of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“One weekend in 2019 we had a playoff football game and boys soccer game at Manchester Essex, and a playoff girls soccer game at St. John’s Prep,” Genualdo recalled. “Our teams had earned three home games and they all had to play someplace else ... if all three of those games were on campus, it would’ve been an unbelievable atmosphere.”
Among the Cape Ann League’s 12 member schools, Hamilton-Wenham is only one that doesn’t have its own tennis courts, a turf field, or a lighted stadium. As of next fall, 10 of the 12 members will have on-campus tennis courts, nine of the 12 a turf field, and 11 of the 12 lights.
Recently, the New England Association of Schools and Colleges noted that H-W’s athletic facilities are “in grave disrepair and woefully inadequate for the student needs.” The potential for poor athletic fields to impact the school’s accreditation underscores the importance of the project.
“These facilities are part of a 21st century education,” Genualdo said. “What we have now is the equivalent of teaching with a blackboard and an inkwell.”
‘A community project’
If approved, the project could be completed as soon as the Fall of 2024. The new fields wouldn’t just be for the high school’s athletic teams but for the entire community ... new pickleball courts would be open for use, walkers would be welcome on the track, and youth sports in both towns could use the fields on weekends.
As an extension of returning many Hamilton-Wenham sports to campus, the parks around the community they may currently be using would also be open more often.
“The vision of the project is to relieve pressure on town parks and fields, return town parks to their original intended purpose of recreation, and light activity and enhance the youth and community athletic experience,” H-W superintendent Eric Tracy said.
Hamilton’s town meeting takes place Saturday at the high school at 9 a.m. Voters will consider two measures which would both need to pass by a 2/3 majority. Wenham’s town meeting is at the Buker School Saturday at 1 p.m. with its own article to fund its share of debt that would be incurred by the $15 million project.
“We sit on the precipice of some wonderful upgrades and improvements for our school system that ultimately upgrade and update our communities. The success of these projects will need all of us to come together to decide if we are, or are not ready and willing to fund these projects on behalf of our children,” Tracy said.
Should the project be approved, Hamilton-Wenham’s teams would most likely remain on the current fields for the Fall of 2023. It’s possible some teams would be relocated for games and practices in Spring 2024 as constructions begins, depending on how quickly things proceed. Playing away games during stadium construction is not unusual ... Pentucket, Salem and Danvers High Schools have all done so in the last decade.
“It’s an aggressive timeline, and at the same time we’d be trying to not be disruptive as much as possible,” Genualdo said.
Having a facility both towns can be proud of is a major priority, Genualdo noted. Being able to host state playoff games, allow the community to use the facility for recreation and build relationships with the youth sports in the towns are among the project’s many benefits — and with its scope and scale, its one that will impact students and athletes in the district for decades to come.
“It’s a generational project,” Genualdo said, “and its never been this close to becoming a reality.”
For more information, visit www.hwschools.net/about/hw-athletic-field-improvement-project