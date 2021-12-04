Hamilton-Wenham cross country superstar Ava Cote, a senior who ran a personal best time of 19:28 at the league's Championship Meet, was named Cape Ann League Baker MVP for the second straight season.
Cote, who helped the Generals win the CAL Baker title this fall, was also named All-Cape Ann League. Her head coach, the legendary Steve Sawyer, was chosen as the CAL Baker Girls Coach of the Year.
Ipswich High junior Amelia Stacy was also chosen as an All-CAL performer.
On the boys side, seniors Finn Russell of Ipswich and Eli Labelle of Hamilton-Wenham were both chosen for the All-CAL team. In addition, Ipswich's Sue Makros was named CAL Baker Coach of the Year, while the Tigers were given the Team Sportsmanship Award.
The complete list of award winners is as follows;
All-CAL (Boys)
Hamilton-Wenham: Eli Labelle, Sr.; Ipswich: Finn Russell, Sr.; Georgetown: Mason Behl, Jr.; Manchester Essex: Finn O’Hara, Soph.; Newburyport: Samuel Walker, Sr.; T.J. Carleo, Sr.; Andrew Lasson, Sr.; Nathan Barry, Sr.; Bradford Duchesne, Jr.; Matthew Murray, Jr.; Aimon Fadil, Soph.; North Reading: Aidan Nadeau, Sr.; Pentucket: Seamus Burke, Jr.; Triton: Griffin White, Jr.; Cole Jacobsen, Jr.;
All-CAL (Girls)
Hamilton-Wenham: Ava Cote, Sr.; Ipswich: Amelia Stacy, Jr.; Lynnfield: Maddie Daigle, Jr. Newburyport: Hailey LaRosa, Sr.; Olivia D’Ambrosio, Sr.; Annabel Murray, Jr.; North Reading: Annalise Butler, Jr.; Pentucket: Phoebe Rubio, Sr.; Ella Edic, Sr.; Emily Rubio, Sr.; Libby Murphy, Jr.; Kaylie Dalgar, Soph.; Triton: Robin Sanger, Jr.; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh.; Ava Burl, Frosh.
Miscellaneous Awards
Girls
MVP (Kinney): Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket.
MVP (Baker): Ava Cote, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Todd Ruland, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Steve Sawyer, Hamilton-Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Georgetown.
Boys
MVP (Kinney): Aidan Nadeau, North Reading.
MVP (Baker): Finn O’Hara, Manchester Essex.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Don Hennigar, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Sue Markos, Ipswich.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Triton.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.