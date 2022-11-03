The Cape Ann League released its annual boys soccer all-stars on Thursday, and the Baker Division-winning Generals highlighted the pack.
Hamilton-Wenham senior midfielder Harrison Stein was named the CAL Baker Player of the Year. Stein’s offensive statistics didn’t jump off the page — he finished the regular season with four goals and a couple assists — but his impact on the field goes well beyond the scoresheet. He was a driving force for a Generals’ team that finished the regular season at 8-4-4 and earned the No. 18 seed in Division 4.
In addition, H-W head coach Matt Guaron took home Coach of the Year for the division. He helped the Generals string together another fantastic defensive campaign, as his group allowed just eight goals all season.
Joining Stein on the All-Conference team was Generals’ junior defender Keenan McGuire. Ipswich also garnered a first-team selection in senior midfielder Brian Milano.
Headlining the second-team all-stars was Hamilton-Wenham senior forward Jackson Contois, sophomore midfielder Andre Groberio, and freshman forward Nick Stein. Ipswich’s Alex Barlow, a senior midfielder, also made the second team.
Here’s a look at the complete CAL boys all-star teams:
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS Amesbury: Charlie Mackie, Sr., GK; Georgetown: Kyle Davies, Sr., GK; Hamilton-Wenham: Harrison Stein, Sr., M; Keenan McGuire, Jr., D; Ipswich: Brian Milano, Sr., M; Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Sr., M; Dillon Reilly, Soph., M; Manchester Essex: Becket Spencer, Sr., M; Samuel Bothwell, Soph., F; Newburyport: Henry Acton, Sr., M; James Forest-Hay, Sr., M; Luke O’Brien, Sr., D; North Reading: Josh Stanieich, Sr., M; Nathan Miller, Sr., D; Pentucket: Liam Sullivan, Sr., F; Rockport: Edward Merz, Jr., F; Michael Nocella, Sr., D.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS
Amesbury: Othmane Massaoui, Jr., M; Georgetown: Jason Gioia, Jr., M; Hamilton-Wenham: Jackson Contois, Sr., Fr; Andre Groberio, Soph., M; Nick Stein, Fr., F.; Ipswich: Alex Barlow, Sr., M; Lynnfield: Henry Caulfield, Sr., M; Drew Damiani, Sr., D; Manchester Essex: Brady Gagnon, Sr., F; Finn Lawler, Sr., D; Newburyport: Owen Tahnk, Sr., GK; Caelan Twichell, Sr., F; North Reading: Brady Miller, Sr., M; Pentucket: Owen Tedeschi, Sr., D; Rockport: Michael Murphy, Sr., D; Owen Aiello, Sr., F; Triton: Nick Hubbard-Brucher, Sr., M; Grant Schroeder, Sr., M.
■■■
On the girls side, Hamilton-Wenham’s Lily Mark joined her male Generals’ counterpart by taking home the Baker division Player of the Year as well. Mark helped her squad go 11-5 and win the Baker division regular season title while scoring 13 goals and dishing out four assists on the year.
Joining Mark on the All-Conference team was Generals’ senior Chloe Gern as well as Ipswich junior Izzy Wetter. Second-team representatives included Hamilton-Wenham’s Ella Shenker, Leah Coffey and Maddy Wood. Ipswich’s Olivia Novello was also named to the second team.
Here’s a look at the complete CAL girls all-star teams:
FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS
Newburyport: Deirdre McElhinney, Sr.; Alexis Greenblott, Soph.; Gabriella Loughran, Sr.; Isabella Rosa, Sr.
Pentucket: Sabrina Campbell, Sr.; Jamie Dahlgard, Jr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Lily Mark, Jr.; Chloe Gern, Sr.
Georgetown: Mary Surette, Sr.; Carena Ziolkowski, Sr.
Lynnfield: Ally Sykes, Jr.; Ava Gamache, Jr.
North Reading: Tiara Lamont, Sr.; Maggie Schulz, Sr.
Triton: Aleyo Amasa Titus, Sr.
Manchester Essex: Mechi O’Neil, Jr.
Ipswich: Izzy Wetter, Jr.
