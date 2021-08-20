Hamilton's Curran takes over as Lowell Catholic AD

When the Lowell Catholic athletic director's job opened up Hamilton's Dan Curran immediately knew he was interested. Curran has many years experience, the last two as AD at Cristo Rey in Boston. After being appointed to take over for Jack Fletcher, who retired, Curran was ready to jump into his new position with enthusiasm.
"Lowell Catholic was on my short list for a long time, and when the opportunity opened up it was impossible for me to say no," said Curran, a 2008 H-W graduate. "It's one of the top academic programs in the area and also a top athletic school. Jack did a terrific job there for a long time, and the program is running smoothly.
"They have fantastic facilities, and the coaching staff is as dedicated as I've ever seen. It's all set up to step in and getting things going full speed very quickly, and I'm excited to have this opportunity."
Curran has done it all, stepping up to help with many different things involving his hometown Generals. He began even before graduating from high school by working games and helping Doug Hoak as an assistant coach with his state championship team. He served as president of Senior Babe Ruth for five years, and when Don Doucette left H-W to go to Andover Curran went with him
He has an MS in Sports Leadership from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science from Salem State University. After working at Andover from 2014-2017 as assistant AD and helping with the basketball team, he went to Somerville High as assistant athletic director.
"I've worked at midsize suburban Hamilton-Wenham, huge suburban Andover, huge urban school Somerville and then the Catholic School route so I've experienced a lot of different situations. I'm enjoying Catholic schools both professionally and spiritually. My girlfriend Courtney Brothers is going to St. John's Prep as an athletic trainer after being at Merrimack College," Curran said.
Curran looks forward to developing relationships with coaches, assistant coaches, and students. He plans to be involved in all aspects of the job. One thing he is thrilled about is seeing athletics return to normal with fans at games. Crusaders' assistant AD Cam Connors has been on the staff a while and will be a big help.
"It's wonderful Dan has this opportunity, and in the truest sense of the word he earned it," said H-W athletic director Craig Genualdo, whose path to his current position started at Maimonedes and is similar to Curran's. "He did it the old fashioned way by putting in loads of time and paying his dues. We've been so fortunate that he's helped out Hamilton-Wenham in a million ways from running the game clocks to taking tickets, to showing up for all kinds of events including sub-varsity to support our coaches and athletes. He does everything selflessly and has been such a great help to me. The Lowell Catholic program is in good hands with Dan.
"What motivates him is making his family and community proud," he added. "We're certainly proud of him and know he's going to do a great job because he is so dedicated and has learned a great deal by helping out. Dan established connections with other AD's which is so important, and he wants to carry on the tradition."
Genualdo got his start under former St. John's Prep AD Jim O'Leary and is truly grateful for everything his mentor taught him. He has tried to pay it forward with young men like Cururan.
"Jim has been one of the biggest influences in my life, and I try to follow his guidance by helping others," said Genualdo. "He taught me how to do this job, and I've tried to be there for Dan. It's inspiring to see the next generation ready to carry on."
Curran finds time to umpire, has been an assistant coach for Post 331 Legion baseball. He loved following their great playoff run.
"I have to stay busy," he said. "My dad served on the Hamilton-Wenham Rec board to over 20 yeas, and I'm replacing him. There's something about Hamilton-Wenham I want to help out and do whatever I can because it will always feel like home to me. At the same time, I'm thrilled to be at Lowell Catholic, and it's going to be a great year."
