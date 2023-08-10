Every kid that grows up playing baseball in New England knows about the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League, where the best college prospects in the country come to show off for pro scouts and where Red Sox legends such as Jason Varitek and Nomar Garciaparra once played against each other.
Not every kid gets to live out the dream of actually playing on the Cape, however. When Hamilton’s Will Jones got the call to join the Harwich Mariners last week, he made sure to relish every moment.
A 21-year-old lefthanded pitcher out of Northeastern University, Jones spent most of the summer hurling locally for the North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. When their season ended early without a playoff berth, Northeastern coach Mike Glavine told Jones that Harwich was looking for a pitcher for its final week of the season.
“It was super special. The fields are your regular dirt fields, but the fans are so into everything that it feels like such a special place,” said Jones. “You walk around and it’s all these Power 5 bats, guys you see on TV in the College World Series. High level guys that eat, sleep and breath baseball.”
Jones had a tremendous outing for the Mariners, striking out seven batters in 3 1/3 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Brewster Whitecaps. He walked one and only conceded two hits.
“I got lucky in the sense that I had a fresh arm with a full week of rest. My last start for the Navs was the previous Wednesday, I headed down to the Cape Monday and pitched on Wednesday,” Jones said. “Being 100 percent and it being a new opportunity was a perfect storm for me.”
It was a breakout summer in every sense for Jones, who ranked in the top 15 of the NECBL with 37 strikeouts. His 2.51 earned run average was among the league leaders, and he grabbed a spot in North Shore’s rotation by making five starts among his nine appearances.
“It was such a great summer. Playing close to home (in Lynn) where I know my family can come watch me throw was amazing,” Jones said. “Then getting down to the Cape was just a dream come true. I was thrilled.”
Believe it or not, it was the first time Jones was starting games since his junior year at Hamilton-Wenham before the pandemic wiped out his senior year. He’s been primarily a bullpen arm thus far at Northeastern ,and he embraced this latest challenge of seeing hitters more than once back in the starting role.
“When you pitch one inning, it’s turn and burn, gas yourself out,” Jones explained. “Starting was a whole different thing that I fell in love with. It turns into one big game, trying to see how hitters will adjust and keep them on their heels.”
Strategies like throwing off-speed in the first inning and harder in the second come into play. Jones loves to mix up pitching forwards and backwards, and felt like he regained a lot confidence in his pitched by throwing for the Navs. Manager Bob Macaluso and pitching coach John Whalen encouraged him to throw two bullpens between appearances, which also helped him gain command of his pitches.
“The big thing for me is throwing all three pitches for strikes. I love the three-pitch mix: fastball, cutter and curve,” Jones said. “Having the ability to pound the zone consistently and then pick either side of the plate to find my spots has been huge.”
Jones’ fastball is hitting the upper 80’s consistently and he feels his curve and cutter are his bread-and-butter options. Going back to his days at Patton Park for the Generals, he’s always had a lethal 12-6 curve. He picked up the cutter in 2022 at Northeastern, developing it into a big-time weapon against righties.
“All my stuff came together for me. Everything was just working,” said Jones, who between the Navs and Harwich combined for 38 strikeouts against only six walks in 32 innings of work.
Jones has a data analytics internship lined up for the fall and has enjoyed his time studying finance at Northeastern. The baseball has been outstanding as well; the Huskies have become one of the premier Division 1 programs in New England, routinely sending players to the pros and high level summer leagues like the Cape and NECBL.
“We have a lot of Northeast guys and a lot of our success comes from that,” Jones said. “We had the third best ERA in the country last year and made an NCAA Regional. All the credit goes to coach Glavine and coach (Kevin) Cobb for keeping us healthy and ready to go.”
Going to school a stone’s throw from Fenway Park is pretty cool, too.
“It’s the perfect mix of education, athletics and culture,” said Jones. “I love Boston.”