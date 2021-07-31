Hamilton's Zegarowski chosen in second round of NBA Draft by Brooklyn Nets 

Heading into Thursday evening's NBA Draft, Marcus Zegarowski was pegged by most "experts" to fall just outside the 60-player selection field.
The Hamilton native boasted terrific shooting abilities, a high IQ and earned national recognition as an AP Honorable Mention with Creighton University. But at 6-foot-2 he was considered a bit undersized for the pro game, and his athleticism isn't exactly off the charts. That, coupled with a bout of injuries throughout his collegiate career, left analysts and scouts feeling uncertain about his potential effectiveness at the NBA level.
Goes to show you just how accurate mock drafts can be.
Zegarowski proved the doubters wrong and was chosen by the Brooklyn Nets with the 49th overall pick in the second round.
He'll immediately join a talented team — one that includes superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — that many peg as the early favorite to win the 2021-22 NBA Championship.
"LETS GO BROOKLYN," Zegarowski tweeted after his name was called late Thursday night. "BLESSINGS ... ALL GLORY TO GOD !! The marathon continues 10 toes down."
Leading up to the big day, Zegarowski had worked out with 15 different NBA franchises, Brooklyn being one of them. Clearly the former state champion at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School impressed the Nets enough for them to use one of their four picks on him.
As a junior at Creighton last season, Zegarowski averaged 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He shot over 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from distance while guiding the Bluejays to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.
The 22-year-old will undoubtedly have to earn his playing time as a rookie on an already stacked roster, but if nothing else he'll have the luxury of learning from some of the top players the league has to offer.