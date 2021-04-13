Hamilton's Zegarowski declares for NBA draft

Hamilton's own Marcus Zegarowski is taking his talents to the NBA.
The junior guard out of Creighton University announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he'd forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NBA draft.
"Bluejay forever," Zegarowski tweeted with an accompanying blue heart emoji.
He also included a lengthy statement in the post thanking the Creighton staff, coaches and teammates and concluding with, "I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and look forward to continuing to work hard, chase my dreams and play the game I love. Thank you Creighton for making my college experience so special. I will forever be a Bluejay."
Zegarowski enjoyed a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, guiding them to the program's first Sweet 16 appearance in 47 years this past March. In his final campaign he averaged 15.8 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent from deep to go with 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
Zegarowski hopes to join his older brother, Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams, in the association and has all the tools to do so. A 6-foot-2 floor general with a tremendous ability to shoot the ball and a strong basketball IQ, Zegarowski is projected to be a second round selection. However, he could certainly increase his stock before the draft takes place on July 29.