Hamilton's Zegarowski earns second straight AP Honorable Mention nod

Hamilton's Marcus Zegarowski, a junior guard for the Creighton University men's basketball team, has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press for the second straight season.
The 6-foot-2 playmaker is averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Bluejays, who have won 20 of 28 games. Zegarowski is shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range and a career-best 77 percent from the free throw line. He's also chipping in defensively with 1.3 steals per contest to boot.
He has reached double figures in the scoring column in all but two games this winter and has surpassed the 20-point mark five times. Earlier this month, he tied his career-high with 32 points in a drubbing of rival Butler.
Zegarowski has been the best player on the second-best team in the Big East all season. Creighton will begin its quest for a national title when they take on UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA Tournament's opening round this Saturday. The Bluejays come in as a No. 5 seed after falling to Georgetown in the Big East tournament championship last week.