Nothing about Max Zegarowski's collegiate hoops career has been easy. But the Hamilton native has certainly made the most of it.
Zegarowski committed to play at Division 2 Lynn University in Florida beginning with the 2018-19 campaign. But an injury heading into his freshman season, coupled with the inability to regularly see his family due to the long distance circumstances, made that transition extremely challenging. He played in just five games before transferring to Franklin Pierce.
While that decision is undoubtedly paying dividends now, his last three years at the Northeast-10 Conference school has been no walk in the park, either. The team played just two games in a COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season and has dealt with their share of cancellations and postponements this winter as well.
"It's definitely been a battle with my mental health," admitted Zegarowski, who has started all 20 games he's played in this season. "We had five games cancelled, then the team had a COVID outbreak which really messed up our rhythm.
"It's been hard; we were used to it because of what we went through last year. But we've just been fighting, working hard and clawing every day to keep going until they tell us to stop."
Zegarowski was one of those players to miss time with COVID-19 this season; fortunately he was virtually asymptomatic and says if it wasn't for the positive test, he wouldn't have even known he was sick. Now healthy, he's starting to find his groove.
The 6-foot-7 senior — he still has one year of eligibility left despite his status in the classroom — is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's been tremendously efficient shooting the ball, connecting on 44 percent of his shots, over 43 percent of his triples and 85 percent of his free throws.
Even dating back to his early high school days at Hamilton-Wenham, Zegarowski has always been a knockdown shooter. But his ability to score in other ways has allowed him to elevate his game in leaps and bounds.
"I think my senior season has been a lot different than the past two seasons. I feel like the ball is in my hands more, and I think I have an advantage over most teams because I'm a 6-7 'big' but have guard skills," said Zegarowski, who graduated from prep school powerhouse Tilton Academy. "I feel like it's hard to guard me in this league; if they put guards on me I post them up and score. If they put a big on me I can stretch out and shoot from outside.
"I'm just trying to do my thing, not overthink it and just let it fly," he added. "I worked really hard in the offseason and it's paying off."
Ironically, some of that important offseason work Zegarowski is referring took place in Florida. Along with his twin brother Marcus — now with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League — and Excel Basketball, he trained with high-level talents such as Milwaukee Bucks two-way contract player Sandro Mamukelashvili, standout Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu and G League rookie A.J. Lawson, to name a few. Zegarowski's older brother, NBA veteran Michael Carter-Williams, also joined in.
"I was there for about two weeks," said Zegarowski. "Lifting, playing basketball, eating with the guys and staying there with them ... it was a great experience because I was playing with players who were getting drafted -- and I was playing well. It was intense."
By the time his senior campaign began, Zegarowski was more than ready. He played 31 minutes in a season-opening loss, scoring nine points with a pair of threes. Since then, he's reached double figures in scoring in 16 of his next 18 games, including a run of 11 straight. More importantly, his team has a winning record (12-8) as they head down the regular season stretch.
Zegarowski hopes to continue to expand his offensive skill set while not shying away from his best quality: shooting.
"I've been to the free throw line the most times on my team by a long shot. Everyone knows I can shoot, so now I'm focused on driving, too, and getting to the line at least five times a game," said Zegarowski.
With just four games remaining in the regular season, Franklin Pierce are focused on finishing strong and getting ready for the postseason. After that, Zegarowski said he's leaving he door open in terms of continuing his career.
"I still want to keep playing but I'm not sure what my plans are yet," he said. "I could come back here next year and use my COVID redshirt year, so I'll probably do that and see where that leads me."