OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski was right where he wanted to be — on the basketball court — after a difficult week off the floor for Creighton.
In what might have been his last college home game, Zegarowski, the Hamilton native, matched his career high with 32 points to lead the No. 14 Bluejays to a 93-73 victory over Butler Saturday.
The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss.
“I always look at basketball as therapy," Zegarowski said, “especially in this situation where something happened and we came together off the floor and had to talk through things, a real sensitive topic. Having basketball going on right now, we have to focus on that.
“I think we have great guys who are talking about what they think of the situation, and then we have a staff that provides a place to speak our piece but also focus on the next step in basketball. Today was a step moving forward for sure."
Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs and watched Creighton score more than 90 points for the sixth time this season. The Bluejays never trailed after the opening four minutes.
With the win, Creighton clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York and will play Thursday against the first-round winner between No. 7 Xavier and No. 10 Butler.
Zegarowski turned in a virtuoso performance. Afterward, the Big East preseason player of the year said he wouldn't consider whether to declare for the NBA draft until well after the NCAA Tournament.
The junior was 10 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, and he came up with the basket Creighton needed when the game looked as though it would tighten in the first half.
“Just coming out here, playing for our four seniors and trying to just make the best of it and compete for 40 minutes and not worry about what’s off the floor," Zegarowski said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Denzel Mahoney scored 15 points, Damien Jefferson added 12 and Christian Bishop had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-14, 8-12), and Bryce Golden matched his career best with 19.
Creighton, which shot 52% and made 12 of 25 3s, was much sharper than in its 73-61 loss at No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday. That game came one day after revelations that McDermott, urging team unity following a loss at Xavier, used language evocative of slavery and the antebellum South when he said, “I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
McDermott apologized, coached the Villanova game and was suspended on Thursday. Five Black Creighton players spoke in a video before the Butler game about why McDermott's words hurt them.
||||