Hanefeld stepping down at Salem Country Club; still plans on playing competitively

After serving 20 years in various capacities on the professional golf staff at Salem Country Club dating back to 1985, the last five years as the club’s first director of instruction, Kirk Hanefeld is retiring “from the business of golf,” as he described it.
“I’ll try and keep playing a full schedule competitively in New England,” Hanefeld, the former Hamilton resident who turns 65 in May, said. “But after 42 years in the golf business, my wife Kathleen and I felt this was the right time to make this decision and move on to whatever the next chapter has in store for us.”
Several factors figured into his decision, Hanefeld explained. Both he and his wife have elderly parents they wish to spend more time with, most importantly.
In addition, Hanefeld has been plagued with a chronic back condition in recent years. Those most recently sidelined him last fall at the PGA National Senior Club Professional championship, where, as one of the oldest competitors, he was in position to make the 36-hole cut before the back woes struck during the second round. As a result, Hanefeld was forced to withdraw after playing 27 holes.
He has been in a recuperative condition throughout the winter.
“The back is much better; not 100 percent,but a lot better,” Hanefeld revealed. “Well enough that I’m optimistic that I'll be ready to play a full schedule, or close to it, once we get back in the area in May.”
The other key factor in his decision was the heavy work schedule he experienced in 2020 teaching on the Salem CC range.
“I'm grateful for all the instruction I was able to provide to the members,” Hanefeld said. “But dealing with the time involved, trying to compete some, and dealing with the Covid-19 issues that wore on me like everybody else ... well, at the end of the year I realized it wouldn't be in my best interest to maintain a similar schedule in 2021.”
Thus ends an extraordinary, multi-stage tenure at Salem CC which began when head professional Bill Ziobro hired Hanefeld as an assistant in 1985. When Ziobro departed Salem after the 1987 season, Hanefeld was promoted to head professional, then later promoted as Salem’s first Director of Golf.
When a golf business-related opportunity was offered to him in 1999 and he accepted, Hanefeld resigned his position at Salem and later was affiliated with The Ridge Club in Sandwich and The International in Bolton
As a tournament player, Hanefeld boasts the finest performance chart of any North Shore-connected club professional in history. He has won three New England PGA Championships (2000, 2001, 20003), having missed out on four in a row when he lost a playoff at Concord CC in 2002.
When he turned 50, Hanefeld successfully survived the grueling Champions Tour Q-School and spent six years competing with the best professionals in the world 50 years and older, many of them with extensive PGA Tour experience. He won more than $800,000 over that stretch, posting three top-10 finishes and 14 top-25 finishes.
He has won nearly 20 major tournaments as an amateur and professional, starting with three straight New Hampshire Amateurs in 1971-73 and including two PGA National Senior Professional titles. Most recently, Hanefeld won two NEPGA Seniors titles (2015, 2020). He is a member of the NEPGA and New Hampshire Golf Halls of Fame.
