SOUTH HAMILTON — There’s been two versions of the Hamilton-Wenham boys basketball team this winter: the one that reeled off 13 straight wins to thrust themselves into the playoff picture, and the one that got off to a sluggish 1-5 start.
Tuesday night in their Division 3 North tournament opener against Swampscott, the Generals fell somewhere in the middle.
Following a first quarter scoring onslaught that saw their team seize a double-digit lead, H-W fans found themselves on the edge of their seats down the stretch as Swampscott closed the gap. The Big Blue actually took a one-point lead twice in the final minutes, but it was the Generals who held on for a thrilling 59-57 win.
For a team that uncharacteristically dropped their final two regular season tilts by significant margins, this particular triumph was a sigh of relief. And that’s not to say the Generals (14-7 and facing Watertown at a date and time to be determined) didn’t play their hearts out.
“Every time adversity has been in front of this team all year, even way back to when we were 1-5, they always found a way to overcome it,” said Generals’ head coach Mike DiMarino. “We preach to play all 32 minutes and it took every one of them tonight. It got a little sloppy at times, but the grit and determination this team shows makes them special.”
DiMarino is right; it did get sloppy at times for both sides. H-W had 19 turnovers and missed 10 free throws, some of which came in crunch time, and Swampscott was able to take advantage.
Trailing by five early in the fourth quarter, the Big Blue reeled off back-to-back buckets inside to cut it to just one with five minutes to play. It was nip and tuck from there, with both teams doing everything they could to gain separation.
Oscar Hale (11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks) canned a pair of free throws with 4:38 left, giving Swampscott its first lead of the game. H-W then responded with a jumper from Markus Nordin (15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Swampscott’s Liam Hamilton (8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) answered inside and H-W’s Ryan Hutchinson (game-high 20 points to go with 5 rebounds and 2 assists) did the same on the other end.
The way things were playing out, it appeared that whichever squad had the ball last would come away the victor. Somehow, that wasn’t the case.
Holding a two-point advantage (59-57) with 12 seconds to play, H-W headed to the line for two free throws. Both were off the mark and Swampscott secured the rebound, quickly getting the ball to their standout guard Andrew Augustin.
The slippery junior had burned the Generals multiple times throughout the contest en route to a 19-point evening, but his final shot in the lane bounced off the rim as time expired, putting the stamp on H-W’s down-to-the-wire victory. Augustin added a game-high 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals in the setback, his final attempt at overtime just didn’t want to drop.
“He really stepped up from his sophomore to his junior year and really became a leader not just on the floor but off the floor as well,” Swampscott head coach Jason Knowles said of Augustin. “The guys look up to him. His control going to the basket is one of the things we challenged him to work on in the offseason and it got better. I think going into his senior year he’ll become better again to where that last shot drops.”
Prior to the pulsating final stretch, H-W had things going early and often. The Generals canned five triples in the first quarter alone to take a 19-8 lead, two of which came from junior Ethan Dwyer. Normally coming off the bench, Dwyer was thrust into the starting lineup after senior point guard Ian Coffey suffered a foot injury at practice Monday evening. Dwyer responded by playing all 32 minutes, scoring 11 points, grabbing three rebounds, swiping a pair of steals and even getting one big block on Augustin.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson was his usual aggressive self on offense, canning three first half triples of his own and a number of other smooth jumpers throughout. He got to the line and helped out defensively on Augustin all night.
“We’ve been off to slow starts all the time this year and it’s put us in a lot of holes,” said Hutchinson. “So that was definitely a point of emphasis (to get off to a good start). We all knew the offense runs through (Ian Coffey) so we all needed to step up. we all needed to make more plays because Ian is usually calling the offense, facilitating everything, and we did that tonight.”
Coffey’s younger brother, Carter, also turned in a strong performance with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Nordin hit a massive 3-ball late in action as Swampscott was making its push.
For the Big Blue, Justin Ratner kept his team in it in the first half with three long balls; he finished with 13 points and five steals on the evening. Swampscott was without two key starters in Cam O’Brien and Anthony Rakauskas, both of whom suffered injuries late in the season.
Hamilton-Wenham 59, Swampscott 57
Division 3 North first round
at Hamilton-Wenham High School
H-W 19 15 13 12 — 59
Swampscott 8 23 12 14 — 52
H-W: Ryan Hutchinson 6-5-20, Markus Nordin 5-3-15, Carter Coffey 4-2-11, Ethan Dwyer 4-1-11, Ryan Monahan 0-2-2.
Swampscott: Andrew Augustin 6-6-19, Justin Ratner 3-4-13, Oscar Hale 4-3-11, Liam Hamilton 4-0-8, Jake Yanetti 2-0-4, Jacob Cooke 1-0-2.
Halftime: 34-31 Hamilton-Wenham
3-pointers: H-W, Hutchinson 3, Dwyer 2, Nordin 2, Coffey; S, Ratner 3, Augustin.
Records: H-W 14-7; S 9-12
