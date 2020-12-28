It was a good day to be a Crusader on Monday, as both the boys and girls basketball teams came out with season opening wins. In fact, it was the first hoops competition for any programs here on the North Shore, and the return to action certainly didn't disappoint.
On the boys side, Fenwick and their strong returning core churned out an impressive road victory, topping Bishop Stang, 82-76. Fenwick boasted a high scoring offense a season ago as well, and that doesn't seem to have changed.
Leading the charge was newcomer Che Hanks, who pumped in a team-high 23 points in the win. Returning starter and 3-point marksman Max Grenert added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while fellow returning starter Alex Gonzalez went for 19 points. Point guard Jason Romans was certainly effective on the offensive end as well, chipping in nine points and eight assists.
The Crusaders will be back at it at Archbishop Williams on Wednesday before taking on another rival, St. Mary's, on Friday afternoon.