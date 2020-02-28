Hanson (42 saves) brilliant as Masco icemen hold off Boston Latin, advance to North semis 

NORTH BILLERICA — During his four years tending goal for the Masconomet varsity, Tucker Hanson has made more than 1,300 saves.
But never was he asked to turn aside as many pucks as he was Friday night.
Busier than the traffic heading to Cape Cod during the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, Hanson stopped a career high 42 shots from a seemingly never-ending barrage put forth by Boston Latin. When the final buzzer at the Chelmsford Forum went off, it was he and the Chieftains who were celebrating a 3-2 victory in the Division 2 North boys hockey quarterfinals.
"It took a lot out of me," said the affable redhead, who has 13 wins, a 1.64 goals against average and a .918 save percentage this winter. "It felt like a long game, and I had to stay mentally prepared. They were very talented offensively and a lot of times had us hemmed in our zone, but we stayed right with them. And I had a lot of help from my defensemen."
Masconomet was also advantageous in taking care of a pair of Boston Latin miscues in its own end, leading to their first two goals. Senior captain Peyton Defeo added what turned out to be the game-winner late in the second period, backhanding a shot off the faceoff into the Latin cage.
Now 18-1-3 on the season, the top seeded Chieftains advanced to the sectional semifinals next Tuesday back at the Chelmsford Forum. They'll take on Cape Ann League rival Triton, which beat Wilmington (3-2) Friday night, for the third time this season, having beaten the Vikings twice already. Last year, however, Triton beat them in the North quarterfinals under a similar scenario.
"There were a lot of demons in our room beforehand, having lost at this rink two years ago (to Methuen) and losing in the quarterfinals last year. So it was a big night for us, and everyone stepped up," said Hanson.
While Boston Latin (12-7-3) came in as the No. 8 seed, this easily could be termed an upset in the big picture. The Wolfpack, behind a powerful first line of captains Sam Hutchinson, Joe Bova and Owen O'Brien, were on the ice for more than half the game and seemingly never got tired, constantly firing shots on Hanson.
While the Chieftains never trailed, they also could never breathe easy under continual pressure. Hanson stopped all 11 shots he saw in the first period, 13 more in the middle stanza and an amazing 18 of 19 in the final frame. Arguably his best stop came with seven minutes left when the Wolfpack's Noah Sargent took a cross ice feed along the left boards and fired a one-timer far post that Hanson was able to get his right save on in the nick of time.
"Their first line was hard to hand right from the first shift on. Size, speed, skill ... they had it all," said head coach Andrew Jackson, who with the victory went 50 games over .500 (103-53-15) in his eight seasons.
"All of their shots seemed to be low and on net, but Tucker held his rebounds. He was terrific; just eating pucks up, seeing them through screens. You could hear him talking to our defensemen from the bench, too. He's just a super leader and had a super game."
Hanson's previous high water mark for saves this season was 28 against Westford Academy; prior to that, he never was asked to stop more than 23.
The Chieftains pounced on a first period foible to open the scoring at 6:34. A poor clearing attempt was picked off by Aaron Zenus, and the junior winger snapped off a shot from the slot that Boston Latin keeper Aidan Fitzgerald stopped. Zenus got his own rebound, though, and tucked in a backhand for his 10th goal of the season.
Five minutes later, a fortuitous bounce allowed Masconomet to double its lead. Senior captain and defenseman Shawn Campbell dumped the puck on net from the left wing boards just over center ice. The disc was mishandled by Fitzgerald and trickled in at the far post.
Desperate to get back in the contest, Boston Latin turned up the offensive intensity in the second period. Finally, on their 20th shot of the evening, they got one past Hanson when captain Joe Bova cut into the zone with authority, used his body to shield the puck and swept a backhand into the cage at 6:02.
The Wolfpack continued to press and pepper Hanson with shots, but he held firm. Finally, the Chieftains caught the break they needed at the other end of the ice when, off a faceoff to Fitzgerald's left, Defeo flung a backhand on net that beat Fitzgerald for a 3-1 edge.
"We do a lot of set faceoff drills and plays in practice, and we've been practicing that one all week," said Defeo, an 18-year-old from Boxford. "I was at Logan (Campbell)'s left when he won the draw; I just spun around and threw a backhand on net, and it worked."
Boston Latin drew within a goal once again early in the third when O'Brien roofed a second chance rebound to Hanson's right, but that was the last time they'd light the lamp.
"It was just about keeping my focus," said Hanson. "I talked with my goalie coach, (Masconomet assistant) Matt Cardillo, between periods about keeping it simple, seeing the puck and playing my game. It was more volume that I'm used you, but I stayed relaxed and just did my thing."
"Tucker knew he had to stand on his head for us to win tonight, and he did," added Defeo.
Things did not start smoothly for Masconomet. Their bus was almost 40 minutes late getting to the school, and Jackson said "we came in here on two wheels and had about 35 minutes to get ready, soup to nuts."
Thanks to Hanson, though, the end result was smooth sailing for the Chieftains.
Masconomet 3, Boston Latin 2
Division 2 North quarterfinals
at Chelmsford Forum, North Billerica
Boston Latin 0 1 1 — 2
Masconomet 2 1 0 — 3
First period: M, Aaron Zenus (Jason Schueler), 6:34; M, Shawn Callahan (un), 10:51.
Second period: BL, Joe Bova (Devon Alexander), 6:02; M, Peyton Defeo (Logan Campbell), 11:01.
Third period: BL, Owen O'Brien (Sam Hutchinson, Bova), ppg, 2:33.
Saves: BL, Aidan Fitzgerald 21; M, Tucker Hanson 42.
Records: M, 18-3-1; BL, 12-7-3.
