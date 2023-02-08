HATHORNE — The St. John’s Prep hockey team didn’t just give Kristian Hanson his 300th victory as a head coach Wednesday night; they did so in a dominant and emphatic way so that achieving the milestone mark was never in question.
Beginning with the game’s opening shift, in which the Eagles put five shots on the Bishop Feehan net, the hosts never let up and skated away with an authoritative 8-1 victory at the Essex Sports Center.
Hanson, the Eagles’ head coach for the last 16 seasons, has won 221 games behind the bench during his tenure with his alma mater. Add that to the 79 games he won in seven seasons as the head coach at Salem High from 2000-07, and it comes out to an even 300.
Every one of those victories, both in Salem and at St. John’s, has been with defensive guru and assistant coach Jeff Tache by his side.
“It means I’ve been doing this a really long time,” laughed Hanson, who got into coaching at age 22 as an assistant coach at Salem to Scott Hentosh — who has been his assistant at St. John’s for the last 16 years.
“This certainly isn’t an ‘I’ thing,” he continued. “We have four coaches here (including Dave Hennessey) at St. John’s Prep and each has a 25 percent piece of the coaching duties. Essentially, it’s four head coaches. It’s not often the same people stick together for 16 years, but we’re still making it work and making it fun.”
Hanson became just the sixth boys hockey coach in Salem News area history to record 300 career wins. Bob Roland won 415 games in a 35-year career with Marblehead and a few seasons in Lynn English; Bob Driscoll won 328 games at Masconomet; Danvers High coaching legend Kevin Flynn won 279 of his 305 career games with the Falcons (the others at Peabody); Bob Tierney won exactly 300 contests on the Bishop Fenwick bench; and Buddy Taft far surpassed 300 wins with Pingree.
Top seeded St. John’s Prep, now 13-1-1, outshot the visiting Shamrocks by a whopping 51-11. They didn’t allow a single shot in the first period and a mere one in the third.
Junior left wing Caleb White of Danvers led the offensive with two goals and an assist. Fellow fourth liner Paul Santosusso also scored, and right wing Harlan Graber picked up an assist.
“Caleb’s a talented hockey. He skates well, is physical, and competes hard on every shift,” said Hanson. “He plays with two seniors and they have good chemistry. The last thing I want to do is call them a fourth line; we’re confident putting them out in any situation. I trust them against anyone’s No. 1 (line).”
Captain Cole Blaeser also had a pair of goals in the victory, with another captain, Jimmy Ayers, also scoring, along with Cam Umlah and Will Van Sicklin. The Eagles had 23 shots on goal in the first period alone, forcing Feehan netminder Easton Theberge to constantly try and turn away golden opportunities that came his way.
The Shamrocks didn’t get their first shot on goaltender Brian Cronin (10 saves) until 1:36 into the middle period.
“300 is a nice number,” said Hanson, “but it’s great players that make great coaches.”
The Eagles will host Newburyport Saturday (2 p.m.) in the annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game, played in honor of their former captain (the same role he served for the hockey team at West Point) who died serving his country in Afghanistan in September 2005. Next Monday, the Eagles will take on Catholic Memorial back at the Essex Sports Center (3:30 p.m.) in a game to determine this season’s Catholic Conference champion.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN