DANVERS — With just over four minutes to play in Friday's opening night of football at Essex Tech, the Hawks held a six-point advantage and were driving deep into Northeast territory.
Essex Tech had played some terrific football up to that point, getting timely stops in the second half while moving the chains efficiently on the other end. But a miscue on the ensuing second down snap led to an interception, and unfortunately for the hosts it was all downhill from there.
Visiting Northeast would go on to score on the very next play from scrimmage as junior back Trevor Tango took it 45 yards to paydirt. The Knights would then successfully recover an onsides kick, finding the end zone once again seven plays later to seize an eight-point lead with under a minute to play.
Essex Tech managed to generate a pair of first downs on their next possession, but ultimately couldn't cross the goal line in a heartbreaking 30-22 defeat.
"I told the guys that sometimes you play well and you lose," said Essex Tech head coach Dan Connors. "We played well for up to (four) minutes left in the game, and then there were just mistakes that (Northeast) capitalized on. I give them credit; we gave them breath and they took advantage of it.
"But our guys can play. We're going to be OK."
Connors is right. This year's Fall 2 group can certainly play, and they showed plenty of positives in their first test.
Following a Hawks' fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Essex Tech would then force a fumble on the other end as sophomore P.J. Norton jumped on the loose ball. The hosts would then get into the end zone five plays later on a 7-yard run from quarterback Devin Lebron, with Ryan Gallucci adding the PAT for an early 7-0 lead.
The rest of the first half was nip-and-tuck. Northeast took the lead early in the second quarter on a 12-yard rush from Steve Donnelly before the Hawks answered with a score of their own. That particular touchdown was perhaps the most impressive play of the night, as the sophomore Lebron heaved one down the sidelines and watched his classmate Jayce Dooley bring it down safely in the corner of the end zone. Another Gallucci extra point kick made it 14-8.
Lebron and Dooley connected 10 times on the evening for 145 yards (Lebron threw for 185 yards total), showing just how special this underclassmen duo can be.
"Devin's a young guy and you saw a little bit of time at the end of last year. He's only a sophomore and is really coming into his own, so we're excited to have him for the next three years," said Connors. "And Jayce, he probably had about 200 yards out there and I knew he would. He's going to be a household name, too."
Despite the uncanny connection between the two rising stars, Northeast went into halftime with a 16-14 advantage. The Knights had regained the lead with just over a minute to play in the half when Tango punched one home from four yards out and Donnelly added the two-point rush.
Utilizing its Wing-T offense, Northeast pounded the ball on the ground all night long. They threw just one pass (an 11-yard connection from QB Jared Hughes to Donnelly), but rushed for a total of 288 yards on 50 attempts. Tango (13-150) and Donnelly (17-99) led the run game.
Still, Connors was pleased overall with his team's aggressive defensive effort.
"I thought Zach Soltys (10 tackles, including 2 for loss) was phenomenal at middle linebacker," said Connors. "Our mindset was to be super aggressive with blitzes, because you want to get some penetration against a Wing-T. I thought we did an excellent job against a team that usually eats our lunch. We held them to 16 points right up those final (four) minutes, so I can't ask any more of the defense."
Addison Twiss also finished with 10 tackles for the Hawks.
Essex Tech would get their last score of the contest with under a minute to play in the third as Rocco Schirripa (14 carries for 59 yards) burst over the goal line from two yards out. Schirripa also added the two-point conversion run.
The Hawks also got some strong play from soccer player Josh Berube, who came out for the football squad this season and snagged a pretty interception among a number of other noteworthy plays. Overall, the Hawks are young but boast plenty of talent and have the luxury of deploying guys like Berube this year, who wouldn't normally be with the team.
"Bittersweet," Connors said when asked what it's like to have soccer players and other kids that wouldn't normally play football during a fall season. "I don't know what they're doing next year, and I love the soccer coach Joel (Spruance), but those guys are pretty special and they really help us."
Northeast Regional 30, Essex Tech 22
at Essex Tech
Northeast (1-0) 0 16 0 14 — 30
Essex Tech (0-1) 7 7 8 0 — 22
ET - Devin Lebron 7 run (Ryan Gallucci kick)
NE - Steve Donnelly 12 run (Izzy Lainez kick)
ET - Jayce Dooley 30 catch from Lebron (Gallucci kick)
NE - Donnelly 4 run (Donnelly rush)
ET - Schirripa 2 run (Schirripa rush)
NE - Trevor Tango 45 run (rush failed)
NE - Tango 5 run (Jared Hughes rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Rocco Schirripa 14-59, Devin Lebron 8-18, PJ Norton 1-1; Northeast — Trevor Tango 13-150, Steve Donnelly 17-99, Izzy Lainez 12-53, Cooper Branzell 1-3, Jared Hughes 7-(-14).
PASSING: Essex Tech — Lebron 14-25-185-1-1; Northeast — Hughes 1-2-11-0-1.
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — Jayce Dooley 10-146, John Mahar 2-15, Josh Berube 1-13, Schirripa 1-1; Northeast — Donnelly 1-11.