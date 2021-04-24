CHELMSFORD – Even though the team with the better record ultimately won, it wasn’t quite what often happens when a team with one win plays another with just one loss.
Essex Tech briefly enjoyed a lead against Lowell Catholic Saturday and had chances to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. The host Crusaders prevailed, however, 29-14 in the season finale for both Commonwealth Athletic Conference teams at Simonian Stadium.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Essex Tech (1-6) coach Dan Connors. “We had a lot of young guys out there, a lot of sophomores. We went against a high-powered offense and an elite quarterback and held them to three points in the second half.”
Lowell Catholic kicker Brian Byun scored the only points of the second half on a 26-yard field goal that ended the opening series of the third quarter.
Essex Tech moved the ball into Crusader territory twice in the second half, but one series ended with Dan McConalogue picking off a pass from Hawks starting quarterback Devin Lebron.
On the other series, the Hawks made it to the Lowell Catholic 11-yard line. Sophomore Harry Lynch took over for Lebron after Lebron left the game with an injury. On his first play, Lynch connected with Josh Berube for a 14-yard gain. A personal foul against Lowell Catholic at the end of the play put the ball on the 20.
Three plays later, on fourth and 1 at the 11, Lowell Catholic’s Patrick Nangle stopped Hawks senior running back Rocco Schirripa just inches short of a first down.
After the Crusaders’ drive stalled at their own 43, the Hawks had one more chance with 3:01 left in the fourth. On the first play, Lowell Catholic’s Danny Sullivan made an interception, allowing Lowell Catholic to run out the clock.
“This is our first year in the CAC,” said Lowell Catholic (6-1) coach Paul Sobolewski. “We’re not in a position to take anyone lightly. They beat Greater Lawrence, lost to Shawsheen by a point and made a few mistakes against Northeast. In our minds, that’s a 4-2 team, not a 1-6 team.”
Essex Tech actually led at the beginning of the game. After the opening kickoff went out of bounds, the Hawks’ PJ Norton returned the re-kick 68 yards to the end zone. Ryan Gallucci’s clean extra point kick made it 7-0.
On its first possession, Lowell Catholic drove to the Essex 16, but the threat ended when Norton picked off Lowell Catholic’s Jacob Flores in the end zone. On the next play, though, the Crusaders got the ball back when Jonathon Travers recovered a fumble at the Hawks’ 23. Four plays later, Flores threw to Keenan Rudy Phoi for his first of three touchdown passes. Byun’s kick tied the score.
Flores (18 carries, 190 yards) scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next series with a 52-yard run. Early in the second quarter, he connected with Rudy Phoi for a 41-yard touchdown to expand the lead.
Essex Tech cut into the Crusaders’ lead when Lebron dove through the middle of the line and extended the ball over the goal line on 4th and goal from the 1 with 4:23 left in the half. On the third play of the series, he broke loose for a 48-yard gain before Sullivan caught him at the Crusaders’ 13. On the play prior to the 48-yard run, freshman Shane Field gained 15 yards up the middle.
With 1:21 left in the half, Flores completed a 21-yard pass to Sullivan to restore the Crusaders’ two-touchdown advantage.
Chris Itz came up with an interception for the Hawks and Zach Soltys made a sack. Connors praised the play of sophomore cornerbacks. Ruddy De Jesus and Kyle Gustin.
“We went 2-9 last year and I feel better about this 1-6,” Connors said. “We have a lot of guys coming back in the fall.”
Lowell Catholic 29, Essex Tech 14
at Simonian Stadium, Chelmsford Essex Tech 7 7 0 0 – 14 Lowell Catholic 13 13 3 0 – 29 ET-PJ Norton 68 kickoff return (Ryan Gallucci kick) LC-Keenan Rudy Phoi 19 pass from Jacob Flores (Brian Byun kick) LC-Flores 52 run (kick failed) LC-Rudy Phoi 41 pass from Flores (Byun kick) ET-Devin Lebron 1 run (Gallucci kick) LC-Danny Sullivan 21 pass from Flores (rush failed) LC-Byun 26 field goal INDIVIDUAL STATS Rushing: Essex Tech, Lebron 18-65, Field 6-35, Schirripa 6-0; Lowell Catholic, Flores 18-190, Donaghey 5-37, Sawyer 4-24, Payne 4-15, Anan 1-10, McConalogue 3-3. Passing: Essex Tech, Lebron 4-12-33-0-1, Lynch 2-3-19-0-1; Lowell Catholic, Flores 13-20-158-3-2. Receiving: Essex Tech, Berube 2-27, Mahar 2-11, Field 1-9, Norton 1-5; Lowell Catholic, Rudy Phoi 4-70, McConalogue 3-53, Donaghey 3-23, ,Sullivan 1-21.