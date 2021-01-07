NORTH BILLERICA — The Essex Tech hockey team had only been back on the ice practicing for three days after being forced to go on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Hawks showed little rust in their season opener Thursday night at the Chelmsford Forum, scoring three first period goals in handily prevailing over host Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech, 4-1.
Second liners Nick Laconte, a center, and senior right wing Cam Cannizzaro of Peabody both had a goal and an assist over that first 15 minutes for the winners, with senior defenseman Dom Paolucci (also of Peabody) picking up two assists. For his strong play in all three zones, Paolucci was awarded the team's 'hard hat' of the game by the Hawks' coaches.
Sophomore goaltender Kyle Mahan of Danvers was strong in his first start, turning away 22 shots from the Vikings.
"For us to come out and play like that, especially against a team that's been practicing uninterrupted when we're just getting back to it, was very encouraging," Essex Tech head coach Mark Leonard said.
"It's a nice way to start. Cam, Nick and (left wing) Larry Graffeo all played really well, and we were strong defensively. Hopefully, this is the first of many we'll get this season."
Holding a two-goal advantage after two periods, junior David Egan took it upon himself early on to make sure his team's lead remained intact. He won the faceoff to start the third, picked up the loose puck just over the blue line after linemate Brandon Swaczyk was knocked off of it, and unleashed a rocket that rippled the back of the Vikings' net, giving the Hawks a commanding 4-1 edge.
The team's leading scorer from a year ago, he had several good chances throughout the contest, including ripping one off the top crossbar and ringing the right post, before netting his first tally of the season.
"We had talked between periods about getting pucks in deep and playing the way we had in the first period," said Leonard, whose team finished with 40 shots on GL/NT keeper Darien Acherman. "David was certainly listening and did just that."
Aggressive offensively from the first drop of the puck, the Hawks cashed in first at 4:51 of the opening stanza. Following a neutral zone turnover, Cannizzaro and Laconte broke out 2-on-1 into the GL/NT zone. Cannizzaro drew the defender towards him and dished a pass to his left, where Laconte one-timed it into the back of the net from about 15 feet out.
Senior third line center Dan Masta doubled that lead a little over seven minutes later, getting himself in perfect position out front to knock home a Paolucci rebound high into the netting. Before the period ended Essex Tech struck again; off a faceoff win, Paolucci's shot from the right point created another rebound that Cannizzaro cashed in on.
That score might've been even higher after one period had Essex Tech not had nine of their shot attempts blocked.
The host Vikings notched the only goal of the second period, coming on the power play with 23 seconds left before the break as Zack Patterson took a pass in the far circle and beat Mahan low with a wrister.
One of the highlights for the Hawks in that middle frame was freshman defenseman Armani Booth using his 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame to deliver a clean open ice hit in the defensive zone on a Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech forward, knocking him off his skates.
Essex Tech 4, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1
at the Chelmsford Forum, North Billerica
Essex Tech 3 0 1 — 4
GL/NT 0 1 0 — 1
First period: ET, Nick Laconte (Cam Cannizzaro, Larry Graffeo) 4:51; ET, Dan Masta (Dom Paolucci), shg, 12:04; ET, Cannizzaro (Paolucci, Laconte), 13:43.
Second period: GL/NT, Zack Patterson (Jonathan Burke), ppg, 14:37.
Third period: ET, David Egan (Brandon Swaczyk), :05.
Saves: ET, Kyle Mahan 22; GL/NT, Darien Acherman 36.
Records: ET, 1-0-0; GL/NT, 0-1-0.