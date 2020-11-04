DANVERS — Pandemic-altered season aside, the Essex Tech boys soccer team is quietly putting together a fantastic fall campaign.
Wednesday night at home under the lights, the Hawks snuck past a gritty Innovation Academy, 1-0, to improve to an impressive 7-2-2 on the year.
The Hawks showed poise and control with the ball, maintaining possession for the majority of the evening and thwarting most Innovation Academy chances in the midfield. When the opponent did get into scoring position, keeper Gavin Russell was there to make the play.
“I would’ve liked to see us finish a few more of the chances, especially in the box there, but we did have a good work ethic tonight and we tried to keep the ball which is something that we always preach,” said Hawks’ head coach Joel Spruance.
“We don’t want to play direct all the time, although that’s a part of our game too, but we want to be able to move it side to side and try to find the seam in the defense. Even though it didn’t result in a goal every time tonight I thought we did a good job of that and there were definitely some positives.”
From the opening whistle to when the clock officially ran out, Essex Tech was clearly in control of the contest.
Midfielders Peter Tsoutsouras and Josh Berube did an excellent job directing traffic and stopping clears in the middle, while guys like Austin Medico, Mateus Lima and Sean Santa Cruz were all over the field throughout the clash.
“(Berube and Tsoutsouras) are great friends off the field but they’ve really formed a good partnership on the field as well,” said Spruance. “To have some center middies like that to get in the way when teams try to clear, and then make the easy pass and keep possession is huge. So they did a nice job of that tonight.”
Fittingly, Tsoutsouras had the game’s lone goal. Following a scoreless opening half that saw the Hawks generate numerous opportunities to no avail, Tsoutsouras got his team on the board late in the third quarter with a textbook, low boot to the far right post. The shot was set up by A.J. Donarumo, who fed his teammate with a crisp pass into the box.
For Spruance, it was simply the result of a well executed offensive possession. Just so happens it served as the game-winner.
“I think that was the one time that we took a second and were composed around the box and it led to a really nice goal,” said Spruance. “Innovation is a tough opponent; it’s a league game so it was one that we really wanted to have and sometimes you’re really thankful for just one goal in games like these.”
Not much changed after the Hawks’ go-ahead marker, as they continued to command the game by keeping the ball on the attack. Russell made a great kick save after leaving his post to challenge a breakaway, but other than that it was more or less smooth sailing for the hosts.
If Essex Tech can win its final two games (league bouts against Greater Lowell Saturday and Shawsheen Tech next Tuesday), they’ll wrap up a Commonwealth Athletic Conference regular season crown. After beating Shawsheen just the other day, confidence is certainly high for the talented group.