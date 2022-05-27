HATHORNE -- The script flipped slightly, but not enough to shift the narrative.
For as long as Sean Parsons has been coaching boys lacrosse at Essex Tech, his squad has split its yearly two-game series with Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Shawsheen. The Hawks usually win on their home turf; similarly, the Rams hold serve when the contests are played on their Billerica campus.
The only difference in the spring of 2022 was that each club beat the other away from home. So after dropping their first meeting at home two-and-a-half weeks ago, Shawsheen gained a measure of revenge by besting Essex Tech, 13-7, Friday afternoon.
The victory gave the CAC championship to the Rams, who are now 16-1 overall. Essex Tech (14-4) lost two games in conference play, including a heartbreaking double overtime setback to Lowell Catholic in the second game of the season.
"They won the conference and deserve it," Parsons, whose team's eight-game winning streak was snapped, said of Shawsheen. "This is what happens when you have two good coaches with two teams who know how to play lacrosse; one team gets up, holds onto that lead ... and that's all it takes."
Goaltender Tyler Leeds was one of the Rams' biggest stars of the day, making 17 saves. Seven of those came in the third quarter, when his squad turned a 4-4 halftime tie into a 8-5 edge heading into the final quarter.
Senior captain Dylan Timmons was the other noteworthy standout for the visitors, scoring four goals with one assist. His brother, freshman Zack Timmons, added a pair of goals of his own.
Hawks' captain David Egan did what he could to keep his team in the contest, scoring four goals and dishing out one helper. The North Shore's leading goals (65) and points (115) scorer scored three straight in the second quarter, when Essex Tech turned a 4-0 deficit into a halftime deadlock.
But Shawsheen took over in the third quarter and built on it in the fourth. The Hawks got it to 10-7 on the fourth of Egan's goals with 6:03 to play, but they were forced to take chances offensively after that in hopes of catching up and Shawsheen took advantage, netting three relatively easy goals to close it out.
"Their goalie was fantastic," Parsons said of Leeds. "He made a number of really big saves when momentum could've swung our way. Damian (Biersteker, the Hawks' goaltender) also had a great game with (11) saves, too."
Dominic Tiberii also had a solid game for Essex Tech, scoring two goals and assisting on two of Egan's. Bryan Swaczyk also scored and Fisher Gadbois had one assist, with captain Charlie Locke ("he's my go-to guy," said Parsons), Jacob Heath, Lucas Goulet and Armani Booth all making themselves known defensively.
Eight different players scored for Shawsheen; in addition to the Timmons' brothers six goals, Rich Elliot, Mike Lawson, Jacob Martins, Derek Maguire, Adam Priest (2) and Kyle Brouillette also connected.
"I'll take a competitive game like this 100 times out of 100," said Parsons. "I'd rather go to the playoffs with a 9-9 record having played competitive teams throughout so we're best prepared for the postseason."
Currently ranked No. 21 in the Division 3 state power rankings, Essex Tech will first take part in the state vocational school playoffs next wee before the actual postseason begins. In all likelihood, they'll host Whittier, then play at Shawsheen if they win that initial contest.