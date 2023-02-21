DANVERS — Tuesday's matinee boys hoop matchup between Essex Tech and visiting Shawsheen had the physicality of a heavyweight bout.
With both teams boasting size and strength in the frontcourt, the painted area was home to a variety of hardnosed drives and aggressive, contested shots. There were a pair of technical fouls, a rare flagrant 2 whistle, and players were consistently forced to earn their points at the line.
Amidst all that was a darn good basketball game, one that came down to a couple of key late possessions before Shawsheen walked away with a 57-53 victory in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Hawks had battled back from an early deficit to take the lead in the second half, only to see the Rams respond down the stretch to pull out the win.
"It's a good tournament prep right there," said Hawks' head coach Juan Juan, his team finishing 12-8 as they await their Division 3 tourney draw. "That's going to be a really good team in Division 3 and we beat them at their place so we knew they were going to come in hot. I was happy with the way we battled down the stretch."
With Essex Tech clinging to a 37-32 lead heading into the fourth and final frame, Shawsheen flipped the script on the back of reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference Player of the Year Mavrick Bourdeau. The shifty guard scored 23 of his game-high 28 points after the break, using a number of impressive takes late to either score at the rim or draw the contact and knock down his freebies. He added a trio of triples for good measure.
A big swing in momentum occurred with 3:30 to play as Shawsheen scored four quick points, including a steal and layup from Bourdeau, to take a 48-43 advantage and force a Hawks' timeout. Then with just over 90 seconds remaining and the Hawks still trailing by four, the hosts turned it over and were whistled for the flagrant 2 foul on the other end. Aiden Macleod cashed in on a pair at the stripe to seemingly seal the deal.
Shawn O'Keefe (13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) would secure a clutch and-1 at the cup to cut the lead back to three late, but a missed corner triple a possession later was ultimately the nail in the coffin. Bourdeau added two more free throws in the final seconds to supplant the scoring.
"That kid's great; he's the MVP of the league last year in the Large, and he's a kid that shows up when it matters," Juan said of Bourdeau. "He had 15 catches in the Super Bowl; that's one of the best players in the league and we did our best on him."
Prior to the fourth quarter frenzy, Shawsheen had earned a 9-0 lead out of the gate to seize control early. It was a 14-6 game after one, as Essex Tech struggled to penetrate the Rams' 3-2 zone from the jump.
But thanks to some great work on the defensive end, the Hawks were able to climb back into things and went into the half trailing by just one (24-23). Colin Holden was the catalyst, scoring 10 of his team-best 19 points before recess while snaring eight of his 13 rebounds.
The team's leading scorer, O'Keefe, battled early foul trouble but did hit a big 3-ball just before the half as he tried to get going.
"Colin's just been improving every day," said Juan. "He's been getting better and better. Him and Shawn are a really good duo; they play really well up top and have the ability to play guard at times. That's going to help us in the tournament."
An O'Keefe layup in transition gave the Hawks their first lead of the game at 28-26 early in the third and they remained in front until midway through the final quarter. Jack McBournie (10 points, 2 steals, 1 block) also played well in the win, as did Christian Federico (6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists).
With the loss, Essex Tech was officially eliminated from state vocational tournament contention. But in finishing over .500, they'll automatically qualify for the D3 state playoffs and certainly have enough pieces to earn an upset win or two early.
"Losing's never good but this is going to help us in the tournament because that's a tournament style game right there," said Juan.
Shawsheen 57, Essex Tech 53
at Essex Tech High School
Essex Tech (12-8): Christian Federico 2-1-6, Jospeh Bono 2-0-4, Jack McBournie 3-2-10, Shawn O'Keefe 6-0-13, Colin Holden 6-5-19, PJ Norton 0-0-0. Totals: 19-8-53.
Shawsheen (12-8): Franck Moron 2-1-5, Blake Parrott 0-1-1, Mavrick Bourdeau 9-7-28, Zach Rogers 1-0-2, Ryan Copson 1-0-2, Matt Breen 2-2-7, Aiden Macleod 5-3-13. Totals: 20-13-57.
Halftime: 24-23, Shawsheen
3-Pointers: ET — Holden 2, McBournie 2, O'Keefe, Federico.; S —Bourdeau 3, Breen.