DANVERS -- High school soccer is back.
And while Wednesday night's boys season opener between host Essex Tech and visiting Mystic Valley had a bit of a different feel to it due to the new coronavirus rule regulations, it was still soccer -- and the Hawks couldn't be more excited to get back on that pitch.
"Not everybody is fortunate enough to have a season so we really want to take advantage of this while we can," said Essex Tech head coach Joel Spruance. "We know there's no state tournament, and that's not all we play for, but there's a chances to build skills here, a chance to be a part of a team, a part of a community and to care about something more than yourself. So we're all very happy we get the chance to do that."
Some of the new rules players are forced to adjust to include no headers, no throw ins from out of bounds (those are now kick ins), no normal corner kicks into the box and no slide tackling. Teams also get an extra two breathers as games are conducted with four 20 minute quarters this fall rather than two 40 minute halves.
There were certainly more whistles than players, coaches and fans were accustomed to, but it didn't slow the game down. In fact, the pace actually seemed a bit quicker than usual.
Despite all the alterations and in game adjustments, both teams battled hard to the final whistle en route to a competitive 1-1 draw. The Hawks fell behind early on a Mystic Valley goal from Allen Bulic in the second quarter, but senior captain George Kessler was able to net the equalizer less than a minute into the third.
"I think for both teams the adjustment in play took a little while to figure out," said Spruance. "The pace of play is a lot different, but I thought both teams did a really nice job of playing a clean game, the refs did a great job and I think we sort of figured out how to adapt that to how we wanted to play; keeping the ball and trying to move it around effectively."
Spruance isn't wrong. After a somewhat lackluster first half that saw them fall behind on the scoreboard, the Hawks began to consistently possess the ball and generate scoring opportunities in deep. By the time the final whistle blew, Essex Tech had recorded double digit shots on goal while Mystic Valley managed just the one.
Kessler's goal less than 30 seconds into the third was a product of good possession and ball movement, something they did well for the remainder of the contest.
"I thought we worked really hard and that was the biggest thing coming into tonight," said Kessler, who celebrated Senior Night at halftime with the other four seniors on the team. "We've only trained for five days together minus the summer work, so I thought all things considered it was a good start and we improved with every minute of the game tonight."
While Kessler certainly shined offensively -- he had at least three other shots on net throughout the contest -- he wasn't the only one who showed up in the team's first go around.
Fellow classmates Lucas Sherriff Streng (captain), Justin Jacobson, Mateus Lima and Sean Santa Cruz all turned in strong minutes in the tie. In addition, goalkeeper Gavin Russell did a tremendous job in his first game between the pipes, while sophomore Ryan Lovasco proved time and time again that he certainly belonged at the varsity level.
"(Russell) was a field player for us last year and has already become a leader on this team," Spruance said of his new keeper. "For a junior starting in a new spot I thought he did really, really well."
Essex Tech will look to get in the win column on Friday night when they take on Lowell Catholic on the road. That game is scheduled to start at 6:30.