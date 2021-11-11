DANVERS — With hopes of climbing back to .500 on the season, the Essex Tech football team admittedly got off to a shaky start Thursday night.
Visiting Weston went 65 yards on three plays on the game’s first possession, finding the end zone about a minute into action to take an early lead.
“Scary,” said Hawks’ head coach Dan Connors. “They have some really good perimeter players and we knew that.”
Connors isn’t wrong. The Wildcats boasted tremendous speed at the skill positions — particularly from Jojo Uga, who ripped off a number of impressively quick runs.
But following that opening series touchdown drive, the Hawks were able to contain Uga and the rest of the Weston offense, scoring four unanswered touchdowns en route to a 28-12 triumph.
With the win, Essex Tech clawed its way back to that coveted .500 mark at 5-5 on the year. They’ll look to finish the season with a winning record when they play at Northeast Voke Thanksgiving morning.
“Great adjustments by (assistant) coach Juan Juan defensively, and the D-line really stepped up to put some pressure on them,” said Connors. “We dialed up some blitzes and were able to shut them down.”
Essex Tech responded swiftly after the Wildcats scored quickly with an even more efficient two-play drive of their own. The Hawks were aided by some good field position, starting at their own 47-yard line, before quarterback Devin LeBron scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns from 47 yards out.
On the next Weston possession, the Hawks’ P.J. Norton picked off a pass in the red zone to stall what was another promising drive. Another interception by LeBron two possessions later set up an easy score as the junior QB called his own number from two yards out.
LeBron, who battled an injury during the middle of the season before returning to action a few weeks back, finished the game with 99 passing yards, 141 rushing yards and some terrific overall defense.
“Devin’s been a difference maker — and he’s been a difference maker on defense,” said Connors. “With him out there it just stabilizes everything.”
With LeBron calmly and efficiently running the offense, running back Shane Field was able to get going on the ground as well. The sophomore — who missed the first six games of the season following an injury suffered at the end of the Fall 2 campaign — added 17 carries for 95 yards and scored twice. The first of those came just before halftime to cap off a 14-play, 91-yard drive, while the second came early in the third quarter from five yards out to effectively put the game out of reach.
“He’s a very good running back, a very good player and a difference maker on defense,” said Connors.
“I think we’re starting to see the results change because we’re healthy and we have a full offensive line, we have Devin back, some of our backs are back, so it’s good to see.”
Unfortunately for the Hawks, they did lose star receiver Jayce Dooley early in the contest to a leg injury. The hope is that it’s not serious, but he was unable to return to action after taking a cleat to the leg.
The hosts allowed one more late score from Weston, a 26-yard passing connection from Mack McManus to Uga, but they were able to seal the deal with a quality final drive that ticked precious time off the clock.
Freshman kicker Kaio Dos Passos drilled all four of his PATs for the winners, while Harry Lynch chipped in a nice 33-yard catch and made some great plays overall.
“I told the guys this is really important that we even up at .500 and have a chance to have a winning record. It’s really important for the guys next year to have some success and taste that success and continue to grow as a team,” said Connors. “It’s important to be the best team that we’ve had in six years. They believe that ... and it’s paying off.”
Essex Tech 28, Weston 12
at Essex Tech, Danvers
Weston (3-7) 6 0 0 6 12
Essex Tech (5-5) 7 14 7 0 28
Scoring summary
W- Thomas Sacco 15 pass from Mack McManus (kick failed)
E- Devin LeBron 47 run (Kaio Dos Passos kick)
E- LeBron 2 run (Dos Passos kick)
E- Shane Field 3 run (Dos Passos kick)
E- Field 5 run (Dos Passos kick)
W- Jojo Uga 26 pass from McManus (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Weston — Jojo Uga 5-51, Mack McManus 3-9, Chase Hinton 1-0; Essex Tech — Devin LeBron 21-141, Shane Field 17-95, Harry Lynch 4-36, PJ Norton 2-7, Jayce Dooley 1-6.
PASSING: Weston — McManus 5-13-99-2-2, Alex Mccormick 2-2-27-0-0; Essex Tech — LeBron 5-13-99-0-0.
RECEIVING: Weston — Brady Rutkowski 5-76, Uga 4-71, Thomas Sacco 2-27, Jonah Backer 2-16, Liam Falvey 1-13; Essex Tech — Lynch 1-33, Norton 2-24, Colin Holden 1-22.