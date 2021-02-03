MIDDLETON — When a break goes against your hockey team, you can either turtle or come back swinging. Wednesday afternoon at Essex Sports Center, the Marblehead High boys were not about to turtle.
The Headers scored twice in the final 90 seconds and four times in the third period to down Masconomet, 6-4, in a high scoring thriller. The win was even more impressive through the lens of the way Marblehead (4-2) shook off a bad break late in the final frame.
Masconomet's Nick McMillan dug the puck out from under Marblehead goalie Nick Peters' glove and pushed it through the 5-hole to erase a one-goal Header lead with 4:33 remaining. The play easily could've brought a stoppage for a frozen puck but did not — the sort of 50/50 call that can derail a team's spirits when it goes awry.
Instead, though, the Headers were undaunted. Cater Laramie netted the game-winner crashing the net for a rebound with 1:33 to play and then completed this hat trick with an empty netter to send his team to one of its biggest wins of the year.
"It was really great to see the way we regrouped," said Marblehead coach Chris Wells. "We were going to hang our heads or get back to work? We went right back work, popped one in and got the empty netter to finish. This is a really good for us against a solid team."
Will Shull had a four point outing for the Headers with two goals and two assists. He opened the scoring on a shorthanded snipe in the first and scoring off a laser beam just inside the blue line in the third. The senior gave up the chance at a hat trick by dishing to Laramie with the net open, setting up the sophomore winger's banner day and hat trick of his own.
"All-around Will was good tonight," Wells said. "Everyone knows his offensive power but I saw more of an all-around game here. He was the complete package."
The teams combined for five goals in the third period alone and don't mistake the high goal total for poor or sloppy defense. This was a case of skilled offensive players executing around the goal mouth and seizing momentum when they had the chance.
Masco (5-2) led by a goal through two periods but Eli Feingold erased that lead when he dangled in the crease and finished early in the third. Shull gave his side the lead, 4-3, on the snipe before McMillan tied it for the Chieftains. The back-and-forth nature of the third made for some wide open chances and odd-man rushes.
"We haven't played a team that runs and runs as well as they do," Masco coach Andrew Jackson said of Marblehead. "They went a guy almost every breakout. Every failed dump-in or blocked shot they're springing a guy and we couldn't adjust to it."
The middle period was by far the best for the Chieftains. Goals by Tommy Sacco on a wraparound and Josh Brann on a nicely picked spot off a 3-on-2 rush had Masconomet ahead, 3-2. The hosts had scored three straight in all, including a snipe by Richie Guarino at the end of the first, to erase an early 2-0 hole.
"We weren't ready to go in the first and playing catch up hurt us. You exert more energy trying to catch up and then we didn't have our best third," said Jackson. "We were asleep for the first half of the first period, no doubt."
Shull capitalized on that by netting his shorthanded goal when he scooped an errant pass of the board and sprinted up ice. Laramie deflected Charlie Titus' blast for a power play goal later in the frame to make it 2-0 Headers.
Masco goalie Lucas Canelli made 21 saves with his best being a post-to-post sprawl to stop Feingold in the second. Marblehead counterpart Nick Peters made 24 saves and did a great job playing his angles on tough shots from the outside.
Overall, it was a nice bounce back for Marblehead after a shutout loss to Beverly over the weekend. The Northeastern Conference standings are now very tight with the Chieftains, Headers and Winthrop all having two losses.
"We need to keep this momentum going because it's something like seven games over the last ten days," Wells said. "Whoever gets the train moving in the right direction could go on a serious run in the NEC."
Marblehead 6, Masconomet 4
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Marblehead 2 0 4 — 6
Masconomet 1 2 1 — 4
First period: MHD, Will Shull (Charlie Titus), shg, 4:29; MHD, Carter Laramie (Titus, Shull), ppg, 10:40; MSC, Richie Guarino (un), 14:04.
Second period: MSC, Tommy Sacco (A.J. Sacco), 2:35; MSC, Josh Brann (Jacob Mair), 3:55.
Third period: MHD, Eli Feingold (Connor Jalbert, Aidan Ryan), 4:06; MHD, Shull (J.T Monahan, Laramie), 6:08; MSC, Nick McMillan (T. Sacco), 10:33; MHD, Laramie (Chris Locke, Shull), 13:27; MHD, Laramie (Shull), eng, 13:45.
Saves: MHD, Nick Peters 24; MSC, Lucas Canelli 21.
Records: MHD, 4-2-0; MSC, 5-2-0.