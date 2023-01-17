BEVERLY — For the first time all season, the Beverly boys basketball team is at full strength.
The Panthers are a deep team but due to various injuries they were forced to throw some of their more inexperienced players into the fire early on. and while they were certainly able to weather the storm, they simply hadn’t reached the level they knew they were capable of.
Tuesday night against rival Salem, it seemed to all come together for the healthy group.
Led by a gritty defensive effort and balance throughout the lineup, Beverly seized an early lead and never looked back en route to a convincing 74-40 victory at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House.
Nine different players found their way into the scoring column with a number of role players stepping up and doing their job at key moments.
“This was probably only the second game all year that we’ve played a complete game with four full good quarters,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team now 6-4. “We’ve been very inconsistent and that’s one of the big things we’ve been talking about as a team is trying to bring back some consistency. It’s been difficult with a lot of guys injured, coming in and out, but now we finally have our full team for the last couple of games so we’re starting to play up to our capabilities.”
Both teams started hot from the field, trading buckets for the first half of the opening quarter for a combined four triples in four minutes. But as soon as Salem began to come up empty offensively, Beverly was there to pounce on the other end.
Ryder Frost (16 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks) got off to a strong start on both ends of the floor, helping the Panthers garner a 20-9 lead after one.
Thanks to some intelligent play and shot making from Jack Doyle (15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists), Salem closed the gap early in the second, but Beverly quickly responded with an 11-0 run to end the quarter and take a substantial 37-18 lead.
“I thought we got off to a good start offensively and they got off to a better start offensively,” said Salem head coach Tom Doyle. “I thought we were playing decent defense and they were knocking down some really tough shots to start the game. They seized the momentum early and we were never able to get it back.”
Beverly then began the third with a quick 6-0 spurt and Salem was simply never able to recover. Doyle continued to play well while Brayson Green (14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks) had his moments, but the Panthers did a great job limiting the “other guys” to a combined 11 points throughout.
Beverly utilized a full court press that paid dividends even when it didn’t result in turnovers. The Panthers took the Witches’ out of their comfort zone offensively, bringing relentless pressure and forcing them into tough looks.
Dylan Crowley (20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) continued to shoot the ball well, scoring the majority of his points on jumpers, while Frost did a little bit of everything. But it was the role players who truly helped the hosts run away with things.
Jacob Klass (4 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists) was everywhere in his minutes, canning a pair of deep jumpers with his foot just on the line. Noe Diaz (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Max Hemsey (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Rook Landman (8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists) all chipped in while Aidan Sullivan even came in late and showed off his range with a pair of 3-balls.
It was one of those games where everything seemed to be working well for Beverly against a good, hardnosed opponent. Their depth simply wore down the Witches.
“Against a team like Salem who doesn’t go very deep, we wanted to pick the pace up and that’s why we went with the full court pressure,” said Karakoudas. “We wanted to pick up the pace and with the defense in the halfcourt, have that same type of intensity. We’ve been up against that against Lawrence, Lynn English, so we just kind of took a page out of their book and did it the best we could and it worked.”
Beverly 74, Salem 40
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly High
Beverly (6-4): Jacob Klass 2-0-4, Noe Diaz 4-0-9, Max Hemsey 4-0-8, Ryder Frost 5-4-16, Dylan Crowley 9-0-20, Aidan Sullivan 2-0-6, Rook Landman 3-0-8, Will Ryan 1-0-2, Jack Ryan 0-1-1. Totals: 30-5-74.
Salem (6-3): Brayson Green 7-0-14, Chris Qirjazi 1-0-2, Jake Fritz 1-0-3, Riley Fenerty 0-2-2, Jack Doyle 5-2-15, Corey Grimes 2-0-4, Eddie Butler 0-0-0, Devante Ozuna 0-0-0. Totals: 16-4-40.
Halftime: 37-18, Beverly
3-pointers: B — Crowley 2, Sullivan 2, Landman 2, Frost 2, Diaz; S — Doyle 3, Fritz.
