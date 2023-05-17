How many college baseball players can say they’ve led two different Division 1 conferences in hits?
That ultra-rare accomplishment just might be on the table for Peabody native Jake Gustin, who ranks No. 1 in America East in hits to start this week. It’s the first season in America East for his Bryant University Bulldogs, who moved over from the Northeast Conference — a league Gustin led in hits a couple of years ago.
Hitting a baseball is equal parts science and art. Gustin does it from the left side as well as anybody to come out of a North Shore school in recent memory ... so what’s the secret to his success?
“Hunting heaters. Approach-wise, 85 percent of the time it’s looking for fastballs or maybe a mistake offspeed that’s up in the zone. Mentally, it’s taking what the game gives you ... if the game tells you something, stick to it,” explained Gustin, who then elaborated on his physical focus in the box.
“The biggest part is the lower half. It’s the strongest part of my body and I utilize it pretty well,” he explained. “Hand speed helps, having quick hands helps. For the most part it’s putting those two things together.”
It’s hard to argue with the results. The reigning America East Player of the Week, Gustin ranks near the top of the conference in almost every major batting category: he’s tied for first in hits (65), fifth in average (.357), sixth in slugging percentage (.610), fourth in both on-base percentage (.458) and OPS (1.068), fourth in runs (49), third in doubles (14), and ninth in RBI (39).
At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Gustin may not be the biggest middle infielder in New England. But he has uncanny power at the plate, with a career high eight homers this year and 19 bombs over the last three seasons. His career slugging percentage is .522, an impressive measurement of his ability to hit for power.
“I work super hard in the weight room. I really push myself and that translates to the field,” said Gustin, who is no slouch with the glove either, as evidenced by two incredible catches in last weekend’s series against Binghamton (N.Y.).
Hitter’s nightmare
Though it’s all added up to a career season for Gustin, the senior second baseman suffered one of the scariest injuries a hitter can endure about 15 months ago. He fouled off a pitch that came straight back and struck him in the wrist, breaking the hamate bone. Though it’s a fairly common baseball ailment, because of how important wrist strength and flexibility is to the art of hitting it’s often devastating.
“I’m coming off a really good junior year, and of course this happens,” said Gustin, understating a 2021 campaign that saw him named First Team All-Northeast by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
“It took a long time to get back — and I probably rushed back because I wanted to help the team. I think that probably played a role in what I did last year,” said Gustin, who “only” hit .299 and still had a healthy OPS of .877 while basically rebuilding his swing from scratch.
Both those 34 games for Bryant and playing locally for the North Shore Navigators last summer helped him regain the bat speed and confidence that Gustin has carried into what’s thus far been an incredible senior year.
“I was kind of starting from square one, doing the basics again before I felt like myself,” Gustin said. “I didn’t swing for a month-and-a-half or two months. I’d stand in bullpens tracking pitches trying to keep my timing up, but there’s no substitute for working mechanics. I’m right hand dominant, too, so it was hard. Finally feeling comfortable again was all about reps.”
Having graduated from Peabody High in 2018 as a two-time Northeastern Conference baseball MVP, Gustin had five seasons at Bryant because most of his sophomore year was lost to the pandemic and the NCAA granted all student-athletes a fifth year. Needing only one class to graduate with a degree in Human Resources Management, he picked up minors in psychology and communication with the extra time.
Finishing strong
With a sour taste after Bryant lost its conference title game in 2022 to fuel his comeback, Gustin was also drawn to the chance to face new rivals like Maine and Binghamton (N.Y.) plus familiar foes like UMass Lowell as part of the Bulldogs’ debut season in a new league.
“It is a step up in competition,” said Gustin. “On the one hand you do get used to the same rivals, same ballparks, same jerseys over and over for four years. So to travel around to new places and new opponents has been pretty cool.”
At Bryant, Gustin now ranks third all-time in runs scored while sitting in the top 10 in home runs, hits and doubles. He recently received the prestigious Ronald K. Machtley Career Award and also the athletic department’s Bulldog Award for baseball.
The Bulldogs (25-20) have one more conference series (at league-leading Maine) before the playoffs. Gustin’s hoping to make the most of the games he last left as a collegian.
“There’s going to be big moments, but they’re only overwhelming if you make them big moments,” said Gustin. “My message for myself and my teammates is go out and enjoy baseball. Play loose because that’s when you play your best.”
What’s after that? Gustin hopes a professional contract.
He had an opportunity to play pro baseball after the 2021 season but didn’t feel ready and wanted to finish his college degree. With the way he’s hit the ball this spring, one would imagine he’ll get a call in the later rounds of the Major League Baseball draft (June 9-11) or shortly thereafter as a free agent.
“One hundred percent that’s the goal; that’s why I wanted to play college baseball,” Gustin said. “I want to keep playing baseball for as long as I possibly can and I’m pretty hopeful about it. I think I’ve really hard and put a lot of good swings on tape.”