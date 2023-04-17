It'd be fair to say that none of the North Shore runners taking part in Monday's 127th Boston Marathon were as tall as former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who was running for the first time on this wet and rainy day.
Some did get through the soggy 26.2 mile trek quicker than the Stanley Cup winner and future Hockey Hall of Famer (who ran 3:38:23 if you're curious).
Salem came away with local bragging rights by producing the top time on Monday. Gregory Keras, 32, had the top time of 2:37:35, which was 429th among the thousands of men who ran. Kyle Taylor of Salem also broke three hours in 2:41:19 and the top women from the Witch City was Nicole Lunt, 38, in 3:34:39.
On the women's side, bragging rights went across the bridge to Beverly: 30-year-old Grace Crowell's 3:10:10 topped the local ladies charts.
Harold Mir, 38, led a healthy Peabody contingent with a time of 2:50:33. Kathleen Cliffe, 32, was the first woman at 3:16:46.
Recent Peabody High grad Michael Tansey, 22, had a nice showing at 3:56:01, running along with several over recent Tanner high school all-stars such as Molly Tansey, Catherine Manning and Sarah Buckley.
The top finisher from Beverly was Tomas Martinez, 29, in 3:03:15.
Danvers' number one resident to finish was Michael Paulin, 48, in 3:06:56. Rachael Hall, 27, was the first woman across from the Onion Town in 3:21:46.
Swampscott also saw two men break three hours: Colin Smith, 36, in 2:45:40 and Trevor Henry, 45, in 2:58:43. Badia Eskandar was the first woman from town 3:27:03. Michael Cullinan of Nahant ran a 3:12:29.
Down Ocean Ave. from Marblehead, the aforementioned Radloff was first among residents with Patrick Hogan, 44, running 2:55:43. Among women it was Kristin Gendron, 35, first in 3:23:04.
From Boxford, the top man was 33-year-old Aaron Clements in 2:54:21 with the top woman being 25-year-old Lauren Drohosky (5 hours, 25 minutes).
Caroline Rogers, 18, was one of the youngest local finishers and also led the Middleton contingent that included just two women and no men.
From Topsfield, Jonathon Western ran 2:49:42 at age 38. The top woman from Topsfield was Sandra Dalton, 52, in 3:47:59.
Chapin Jacob, 37, was tops from Wenham in 2:42:52 while Ben Chansky, 29, also beat three in 2:56:20. The first female from Wenham was Erin Mazman, 47, while neighboring Hamilton was led by Michael Harris, 26, in 2:48:26.
Ipswich had Andrew Nolan, 35, cross in 3:16:19 with the first lady being Samantha Capobianco, 50, in 3:49:56.
Also among those with local ties, Pingree School grad and current Endicott College assistant football coach Jackson Latimer ran for the Boston Bruins Foundation and ran 4:06:10.
St. John's Prep strength coach Ana Tucco Willey raised more than $26,000 for the school in her fundraising marathon run.
The region's youngest finisher was also one of the youngest in the entire field of tens of thousands: Beverly native and St. John's Prep senior Grant Drinkwater, 18, who ran to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation.
Raymond Brady of Peabody was one of the oldest finishers from the region at age 67, clocking a 4:50:27.