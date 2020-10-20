Kernwood’s Frank Dully and Salem’s Kirk Hanefeld suffered heartbreak in different ways at the 32nd Senior PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Dully, 53, played well in finishing T-39 among 264 players at the 72-hole event, shooting 74-71-71-74 for 291, four over par. But a bogey on his 72nd and final hole proved costly. A par four would have earned the former Holy Cross golf team captain a berth in next year’s Kitchenaid PGA Senior championship at famed Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Nonetheless it was a strong showing for Dully, the 2006 New England PGA champ. He had to play the back nine in his second round in one-under numbers to make the 36-hole cut, then fired a solid 71 third round to settle in at T-33 after three rounds, a berth at Southern Hills very much within reach.
Hanefeld, meanwhile, the winner of this event in 2008 and 2011, on the surface appeared to be in great shape after a first-round 69 put him in the top 20. But a chronic back condition – spasms -- that has hindered him off and on for 15 years struck again during that opening round.
“I got through the first round alright,” he said, “but I was hitting two to three clubs more than normal and trying to swing easy.”
After playing nine holes in the second round Hanefeld, still with a sharp game at 64, had to withdraw. At the time he was one over for the round, two under for the tournament and five strokes under the projected cut line for 36 holes. But the pain was too much, “about the worst I’ve ever had on the golf course, so I had to stop,” he revealed.
Hanefeld, whose winter home is in Port St. Lucie, will need the next several months to get physically better before he resumes competition.
