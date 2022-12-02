St. John’s Prep will be the underdog in Saturday’s Division 1 Super Bowl game with Springfield Central, but head coach Brian St. Pierre isn’t too concerned about that.
His Eagles will have their work cut out for them against the Golden Eagles from western Mass., a talented 10-1 squad that has blown out their opponents all season. Springfield Central is the defending Division 1 state champions and won Division 3 crowns in 2018 and ‘19 ... the same two seasons at St. John’s Prep won Division 1 titles at Gillette.
Springfield Central, which has scored a staggering 571 points, has a perfect record against other Bay State squads this fall, including a 54-14 crushing of Methuen in the state semifinals.
“They’re pretty potent on both sides of the ball,” said St. Pierre, whose own team (10-2) has scored 439 points. “They haven’t had a lot of competition in Massachusetts because they’re so good. They won it all last year and are significantly better this season.
“But we’ve been underdogs before and surprised people.”
St. John’s Prep and Springfield Central have a pair of common opponents in Xaverian and Central Catholic. The Golden Knights handled the Hawks, 56-22, in the state quarterfinals and opened the season with a 38-0 victory over Central Catholic. The Eagles are coming off of a 27-14 Thanksgiving Day win over Xaverian and split a pair of games with the Raiders, beating them 28-7 in the state semifinals.
The Eagles come into Saturday’s contest (12:30 p.m.) on a six-game winning streak. They’ve rolled over Attleboro (46-7), Andover (48-14), and Central before handling Xaverian on the holiday.
“We were an imperfect team earlier in the season, but have improved and are playing very good football now,” St. Pierre said. “That’s a credit to the kids and coaching staff. What I love about this team is their toughness and grittiness. The kids roll up their sleeves and come to play.”
Springfield is led by senior quarterback Will “Pop” Watson, son of coach Bill Watson. He has been heavily recruited and has committed to Nebraska. He is also an Army All-American.
“Their quarterback has the ball in his hands every play,” said St. Pierre. “He’s a tremendous talent who can throw or run, a lot like Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. and he’s very intelligent, sees the field well, and can hurt you with his arm or legs.”
St. Pierre said he hasn’t talked to other coaches about the Golden Eagles, but has been watching film of them. This game promises to be a hard fought, physical battle between two talented teams that have several highly skilled players.
Central’s line is big and strong, able to take control, noted St. Pierre.
“We’re familiar with what they are and how they play,” he said. “I’ve seen it on film. It’s going to be a challenge for us, no question, and we need our A-plus game in all three phases.
“We’ve been concentrating on what we want to do,” he continued. “One thing is certain against a team like this, with so much talent on both offense and defense, is that we can’t afford to make mistakes. We want to stay balanced, but that’s something we work on every game. We also can’t give them good field position, and have to make them earn everything.”
The Eagles from Danvers will rely on tailback Carson Browne to pace their running attack, while the team from Springfield has Tariq Thomas, among others.
“We will be the best Massachusetts team they’ll see all year,” said St. Pierre. “We’ll show up ready to go. We’re all very excited to being going back to Gillette.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN