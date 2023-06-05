DANVERS — A 16-year-old pitcher making his first playoff start has to be a bit nervous. But watching his teammates score eight runs in the home half of the first inning goes a long way towards quelling those nerves.
Henry Hebert, the St. John's Prep staff ace, spun a two-hitter with just one walk and seven strikeouts and benefited from that 8-run first inning by his Eagle teammates in a 9-1 dismantling of Braintree Monday at overcast Pete Frates Diamond.
In his team's Division 1 playoff opener, Hebert, a sophomore righty, used his 85 MPH fastball with a biting curve and worked the strike zone along with catcher Aidan Driscoll to keep Braintree hitters off kilter. He gave up a single to the Wamps' Charlie DiMartino with one out in the fourth, a two-out base knock in the hole at short in the sixth, and that was it.
"It was definitely nerve-wracking going into it," said the 16-year-old Hebert, owner of a high leg kick before releasing his pitches. "But after that first inning, once I settled in and got those runs, it was just like any other game. It felt good, felt right."
If you had to pinpoint the most important of Hebert's 100 pitches on the day, it might've been a 3-2 curveball that surprised Braintree's No. 3 hitter, Derek Foley, after he had seen a steady stream of fastballs. With runners on second and third with only one out, that pitch, plus an ensuing pop out to Prep second baseman Marco Zirpolo, got Hebert out of the jam.
"The pitch I threw before, I thought it was a good setup pitch. I thought I could break the curve off of it, and it paid off," said Hebert. "I like throwing the curve in counts where they don't think it's going to come, because it throws them off. It's a mind game."
"His offspeed stuff, he was around the plate a lot, got some swings and misses," veteran St. John's Prep head coach Dan Letarte said of Hebert. "That 3-2 curve with first base open, that was huge."
Offensively, the Prep rapped out 13 hits total (all singles) and sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning, with eight of the nine slots in the order coming around to score.
"We came right out and said let's go," said Letarte. "We told the kids, 'Let's put the ball in play and swing the bats', and they did. It's amazing how baseball works; they didn't make a play, the ball was falling in for us ... that's such baseball."
Sophomore shortstop Will Shaheen, who had three hits and three RBI, summed up his team's big opening frame as one of the great quirks of the sport.
"Some things went our way, some things didn't go their way. It happens," said the 17-year-old. "But we just kept rolling and rolling and rolling.
"It's so fun just playing with that type of energy throughout. That inning was so fun."
Braintree (10-11) actually took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first without a hit, thanks to three Prep errors. Needless to say, the hosts responded quickly when it came time to get their first at-bats.
Sophomore center fielder Nic Lembo (2 hits, 2 runs) singled to left, Cam LaGrassa reached on an error, and Shaheen singled home Lembo to tie the game. Nate Marston singled to load the bases and Driscoll's sharp single to left brought home LaGrassa for a 2-1 lead.
After a fly out, Johnny Tighe walked to force home a run before Jack DiFilippo (bonus points for using Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" as his walkup song) blasted a two-run single back up the box to make it 5-1. Zirpolo, the No. 9 hitter, reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases again, and Lembo (single), LaGrassa (sacrifice fly to left) and Shaheen (single) all brought home runs to increase the lead to 8-1.
St. John's tacked on a run in the fifth with two out when Lembo walked, LaGrassa was intentionally walked, and Shaheen flared a single to right.
"It's awesome," said Hebert, when asked about the run support he received. "Going into that second inning, I knew I could be more confident, attack more and go after them."
St. John's Prep advances to Wednesday's Division 1 second round against Catholic Conference rival BC High (also 13-8) in Dorchester. BC High won both regular season meetings, 16-2 at St. John's and 5-4 at home with a walkoff victory.