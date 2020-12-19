The Masconomet boys basketball team endured a challenging campaign last winter, managing just four wins for the second consecutive year.
This season, however, things are looking up. The Chieftains boast an experienced roster with eight seniors in the fold, and the program as a whole saw a great turnout at tryouts. Despite the differing circumstances surrounding the pandemic-altered season, over 50 boys came out for the program, allowing Masco to deploy a varsity, JV and JV2 team.
In addition to the handful of COVID-19 protocols put in to place across the state for the upcoming season, the front end of the Chieftains' bench will look a tad different this year as well: Head coach Bryan Duplissee, who has led the varsity squad for the past six seasons, opted to take this year off due to family medical concerns surrounding COVID-19. His assistant, Steve Heintz, will serve as the interim coach with Duplissee remaining in close contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the season.
"It's a shame in a way that Bryan doesn't get this group of kids because I think we're really deep at the top and these have been his kids the past several years," said Heintz. "But I think his decision shows where his priorities are and I think it's a really positive message for the kids to see an adult who can prioritize family and care giving over anything else.
"With that said I'm happy to help," he added. "Bryan will still be in touch every day and is still a big part of the program. The kids recognize him as the head coach and I'm simply filling in for the season."
Heintz is no stranger to the game of basketball and certainly won't be taking the reins blindfolded.
The savvy veteran graduated from Gordon College where he shined for the basketball team. Up until this past season, Heintz held the Gordon program record for most points in a season (653) and most points per game in a season (28.4), both of which he set during the 1984-85 campaign. (Recent graduate Eric Demers has since broken both those records). In addition, Heintz holds the Gordon record for most points a single game with 54 and is currently seventh on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,545 points.
Heintz went on to coach the Fighting Scots for four years in the early 90s before switching gears and taking on a corporate position away from hoops all together. After some time he realized he missed the game and missed athletics in general, and soon found himself a new home at Lexington Christian Academy where he served as the boys basketball coach and athletic director for seven years.
After that, Heintz took another athletic director position down in Miami, FL, before returning to the North Shore for good six years ago. He currently resides in Boxford and runs a driving range in North Reading during the golf season. That left his winters open, prompting him to make a return to coaching at Masconomet.
Heintz will now guide a Chieftains' group that's loaded with experience and leadership, two valued assets he feels will help the team thrive.
"We're senior heavy and we have a kids who love the game, are intelligent and want to finish their careers in a positive way," said Heintz. "I think we have a very good balance between guards and big guys and there's something different about this year where the kids are willing to play for each other and value coming to practice everyday to be out of the house doing something they love. This is going to be a team that competes every day and that's always going to be our goal."
Heintz and the rest of his team began practicing this past week and hope to begin their regular season slate sometime in early January.
||||