Vanessa Latam had no idea she was approaching 1,000 career assists for the Masconomet volleyball team. A team captain whose focus is always on team goals first and foremost, she only became aware of it when the milestone actually happened.
The senior setter has helped the Chieftains to a 14-4 mark so far this fall, including a 10-1 mark in the Northeastern Conference. Last week in a battle of two of the league's top two teams, she set up a teammate for her 1,000th assist as Masconomet knocked off Marblehead.
"I couldn't have done it without the help and support of my teammates," said Latam. "It's a team sport and you have to have talented people around you to achieve something like that.
"It's a cool number to reach."
Mike Scammon, now in his fourth season as Masconomet's head volleyball coach, said Latam is one of the most talented and hardest working players he's ever worked with.
"What makes Vanessa great is not just her elite setting ability, but also her ability to affect a game as more than just a traditional setter," Scammon said. "She can attack the volleyball with high proficiency, defends both on and off the next extremely well, and has been an absolute menace for opposing teams from the service line."
A year-round player who is part of the MGA North club program, Latam has been playing volleyball since she was 12 and has always been a setter. It's a position where she runs the team's offense, using her strong communication skills and ability to set shots for the outside hitter or opposite quickly and with precision.
"In volleyball every play means a point; you either win one or lose a point," noted Latam. "It's easy to get down on yourself whenever you cost the team a point, which is why players always gather at midcourt to support one another. My job is to set it up so one of my teammates who can spike it."
Scammon has been coaching both girls and boys high school volleyball teams for eight years as the boys coach at North Andover and, prior to taking over at Masconomet was with the girls program at Triton. He knows Latam is a unique talent.
"I've never had a leader quite like Vanessa," he said. "She's one of the most encouraging, positive players on the court, always picking girls up if the make errors, and one of the loudest to cheer when a teammate makes a play. She always seems to remain cool under pressure, and this brings a calming effect to her teammates on the court.
"I can't wait to see what she does in the future," he continued, "and have no doubt is going to be extremely successful in all of her future endeavors."
Currently ranked No. 9 in the state's Division 2 power rankings, Latam is hoping the Chieftains can make a long and prosperous playoff run.
"Before the season started we all talked about our goals, and the first was to win our league," said Latam. "After that it's going as far in the tournament as we can go. There are some pretty good teams in Division 2, so we need to continue playing our best.
"I'm not sure of college plans yet, but know I definitely want a strong academic school and am thinking of playing in college, at least at the club level."