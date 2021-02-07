Heney brothers help send Hamilton-Wenham icemen past Pentucket

MIDDLETON — Seamus Heney admitted he took a peek to see if one of his teammates was coming down the slot, trailing the play.
When he saw that there wasn't, the Hamilton-Wenham junior let it rip — and was rewarded with the sound of a rubber hockey puck hitting nylon net strings behind the Pentucket goaltender.
Heney's goal, a snapshot from the lower right circle coming with 6:40 to go, was the game-winner as the Generals prevailed, late Saturday night at the Essex Sports Center.
"It was on a breakout. I stepped up to the blueline, intercepted one of their passes and took it down the wing," said Heney, who also assisted on his younger brother Liam's first period goal. "With none of my guys coming down the middle, I just went short side under his glove."
That tally made it 4-2, and while Pentucket's Jack Steward answered 52 seconds later, slicing his team's deficit in half, the visiting Sachems never got another. They had their chances, including pulling goaltender Ben Guertin for an extra skater and an offensive zone faceoff with 63 seconds remaining, but to no avail.
Senior Grant Landon was again solid between the pipes, finishing with 25 saves. It was one of the rare occasions this season when he faced fewer shots than his foe at the other end of the rink, as Guertin turned aside 33.
"Grant's played exceptionally well throughout the season, and tonight was no different," said Heney, who also singled out the play of teammates James Horgan and Will Moroney up front.
Liam Heney, putting in a rebound of his brother's shot that Guertin originally stopped with his blocker, was answered by Pentucket's Jacob Riley to make it 1-1 after 15 minutes. But the Generals took the lead for good in the middle stanza, with defenseman Zack Walles rocketing home a shot from the point just 1:09 into the second stanza before Raffi Santomenna tipped home Aidan Clarke's point shot for a 3-1 lead after 30 minutes.
"It was good to see the boys starting attacking (offensively)," said Hamilton-Wenham (2-4-2) head coach Rob Ryan. "We got a lot of shots from inside the house (i.e., the scoring area out front), which opened up our points and resulted in two goals from there.
"Success for us starts with another great game in net from Grant and extends to our defense making better decisions with the puck, going strong side to weak side," he continued. "And our forwards did a much better job winning puck battles along the boards and getting themselves in good scoring position. Overall, we did a much better job staying out of our own zone."
Ryan praised the work of his team's 'Blue Line' of Will Moroney, Leo Kagan and Santomenna for their dogged forechecking and turnovers caused, picking off between 6-and-8 Pentucket passes. Freshmen Charlie Collins and Will Stidsen, skating with Lucas Hunt, also were noted for getting the puck out of the H-W zone and continuing to build confidence.
This marked the third meeting between the two Cape Ann League rivals this season, with Pentucket prevailing the first time out (4-2) before the Generals scored a 4-3 overtime win a week earlier. They could actually play a fourth game against one another in the upcoming CAL playoffs, which start next week.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Pentucket 3
at the Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Pentucket 1 0 2 — 3
Hamilton-Wenham 1 2 1 — 4
First period: P, Jacob Riley (Jack Stewart), 5:07; HW, Liam Heney (Seamus Heney), 7:38.
Second period: HW, Zack Walles (Aidan Clarke), 1:09; HW, Raffi Santomenna (Will Moroney, Clarke), 6:49.
Third period: P, Jack Sorensen (un), shg, 2:03; HW, S. Heney (un), 8:20; P, Stewart (Nolan Gorski), 9:12.
Saves: P, Ben Guertin 33; HW, Grant Landon 25.
Records: HW, 2-4-2; P, 3-5-1.
||||