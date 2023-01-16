Like any good Bostonian, Endicott College senior defenseman Mady Hentosh loves that dirty water.
Except in her case, Dirty Water is a career path — not just the Charles River running near Fenway Park as famously sung by The Standells.
That’s because Hentosh’s recent semester long-internship was with Dirty Water Media in Boston. The company covers sports, nightlife, fashion, food and just about everything else on the Boston entertainment scene. Being a marketing, communications and advertising major, Hentosh was thrilled to get a taste of so many different aspects of the media business.
“There was production, advertising, entertainment, public relations, some journalism and blog posts, and a ton of social media,” the Peabody resident explained. “The good thing was when I was writing, I really felt great about the creative aspect. Then being able to do social media work with some graphic design was really good.”
Dirty Water is headquartered at The Greatest Bar in Boston, giving Hentosh a pretty incredible background of scenery for the work. The company also has a TV show that airs on NESN Saturday and Sunday nights.
“When you see people reading what you wrote or reposting your articles or posts on social, that’s a great feeling,” she said.
Ideally, Hentosh would love to work in sports media or do social media and promotion for a professional team after she graduates from Endicott this spring. Being able to gain experience in the field while also playing for a nationally ranked women’s hockey team was one of the big reasons she wanted to be a Gull after growing up in Tannertown and playing hockey at St. Mary’s Lynn.
“Endicott helps you find what you don’t like as much as what you like. I know I didn’t want to work a typical 9-to-5 job behind a desk, and I don’t want to give up that love of hockey and sports,” Hentosh said. “If I can start off doing some things behind the scenes, learn some production, and then at some point get in front of the camera or do some announcing, that would be awesome. The end goal would be to be at a big sports organization.”
Besides internships and experience, Endicott has a particular focus on academics that works well for Hentosh. She’s a three-time Commonwealth Coast Conference Academic All-Conference honoree and has twice been an American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholar.
In fact, head coach Andy McPhee’s Gulls had an incredible 11 ACHA All-American Scholars last season.
“The great thing with our team is that everyone is self-motivated. There’s an expectation of taking care of school first, and all the teams before us have lived up to that,” Hentosh said. “So we’re motivated to continue on that tradition.”
A regular on defense since her freshman season, Hentosh has two goals and 32 assists in 72 career games at Endicott with an impressive +28 rating. This year’s Gulls began the year nationally ranked and have an 8-6-2 mark coming off a weekend split with the University of New England as they look to defend their CCC crown and return to the Division 3 NCAA playoffs for a fourth time.
“The biggest thing for me was confidence. Coming in years ago I might have been a little timid, being a local kid and seeing girls from Chicago or California you wonder if you belong. You realize you’re here for a reason and build up that confidence, and that’s really important on defense.”” noted Hentosh, who might follow her dad, Scott, into the coaching ranks in her spare time after graduating.
The Gulls are always one of the stingiest teams in the nation in terms of goals allowed, and this season is no different. Over the four years Hentosh has been patrolling the blue line, they’re 58-13-2 with two league titles and an NCAA appearance — which would’ve been two if the 2020 tournament hadn’t been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had so much success and I’m so grateful for that,” said Hentosh, “Over my four years we’ve prided ourselves on being a tough team to play against, and I think we’ve been that. There’s so many crazy memories, the CCC titles, we beat the No. 1 ranked team in the country in overtime last year ... it’s been phenomenal.”