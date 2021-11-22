SATURDAY’S GAMES Pingree 34, Canterbury 33 (OT)
NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl
at Pingree, South Hamilton
Canterbury (7-2) 0 13 0 14 6 33
Pingree (9-0) 6 7 7 7 7 34
Scoring summary
P — Hudson Weidman 21 run (kick failed)
P — Alex Theriault 1 run (Chris Colby kick)
C — Tyler DiNapoli 68 pass from Aedan McDermott (pass failed)
C — Tommy Candelora 13 pass from McDermott (Cullen Stone kick)
P — Jaylon Richardson 38 pass from A. Theriault (Colby kick)
C — Stone 36 field goal
P — Colby 52 pass from A. Theriault (Colby kick)
C — T.J. Washington 9 run (DiNapoli rush)
C — Stone 21 field goal
P — Jayden DelTorchio 23 pass from A. Theriault (Colby kick)
C — DiNapoli 20 pass from McDermott (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Canterbury — Tyler DiNapoli 17-91, T.J. Washington 13-40, Aedan McDermott 6-11 ; Pingree — Matt Theraiult 13-37, Hudson Weidman 4-24, Alex Theriault 3-5, Francisco Morales 3-3, Chris Colby 1-3.
PASSING: Canterbury — McDermott 16-34-240-3-0 ; Pingree — A. Theraiult 9-25-203-3-2, Weidman 3-6-33-0-0.
RECEIVING: Canterbury — DiNapoli 7-152, Tommy Candelora 4-45, Dias Belda 2-26, Mac Waynick 1-14, Eric Diaz 1-13, Bryson Jezewski 1-6; Pingree — Colby 3-85, Jaylon Richardson 2-53, Jayden DelTorchio 2-38, M. Theriault 2-26, Jack Feeks 3-20.
Marblehead 40, Westfield 7
Division 3 Semifinal
at Shrewsbury High
Westfield (8-2) 0 0 7 0 7
Marblehead (10-0) 9 10 7 14 40
Scoring summary
M-Safety, Craig Michalowski blocked punt out of end zone
M-James Doody 27 pass from Josh Robertson (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Connor Cronin 21 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Feingold 23 field goal
W-Matt Adamites 6 run (Dixon Ian kick)
M-Cronin 1 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-George Percy 2 run (Feingold kick)
M-Cronin 56 pass from Cronin (Feingold kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Westfield — Kaevon Eddington 18-85, Ryan Cimini 9-28, Matt Adamites 5-10, Nick Bates 1-(-2), Lucas Guay 1-(-2); Marblehead — Connor Cronin 6-78, Josh Robertson 4-43, George Percy 8-24, Eddie Johns 3-10, Miles O’Neil 1-0.
PASSING: Westfield — Adamites 16-27-135-0-1; Marblehead— Robertson 18-29-275-4-0, Miles O’Neill 0-0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Westfield — Matt Collins 4-43, Kash Kelly 3-28, Connor Connally 4-26, Cimini 3-22, Andrew Scott 2-16; Marblehead — Cronin 8-137, James Doody 3-49, Craig Michalowski 2-44, Percy 4-42, Shane Keough 1-3.
FRIDAY’S GAMES Swampscott 20, Bishop Fenwick 6
Division 5 Semifinal
at Manning Field, Lynn
Swampscott (11-0) 0 6 14 0 20
Bishop Fenwick (8-3) 0 6 0 0 6
Scoring summary
BF — Steven Woods 1 run (pass failed)
S — Cole Hammernick 28 pass from Cam O’Brien (kick failed)
S — Elijah Burns 61 pass from O’Brien (Aydun Wulf kick)
S — O’Brien 10 run (Wulf kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 13-102, Cam O’Brien 3-33; Bishop Fenwick — Steven Woods 22-108, Troy Irizarry 5-29, Costa Beechin 1-3, Luke Connolly 1-1.
PASSING: Swampscott — O’Brien 4-9-105-2-0; Bishop Fenwick — Woods 17-36-99-0-1, Chris Faraca 1-1-24-0-0.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Elijah Burns 3-77, Cole Hammernick 1-28; Bishop Fenwick — Jason Romans 7-51, Woods 1-24, Faraca 5-21, Beechin 3-17, Irizarry 2-10.
Central Catholic 35, St. John’s Prep 12
Division 1 semifinals
at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
St. John’s Prep (8-3) 6 0 0 6 12
Central Catholic (10-1) 0 21 7 7 35
Scoring summary
SJP-Jesse Ofurie 8 pass from Jack Perry (kick blocked)
CC-Matthias Latham 1 run (Mike Ryan kick)
CC-Latham 23 pass from Ayden Pereira (Ryan kick)
CC-Pereira 3 run (Ryan kick)
CC-Justice McGrail 13 pass from Pereira (Ryan kick)
CC-Pereira 5 run (Ryan kick)
SJP-Ofurie 42 pass from Victor Harrington (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John’s Prep — Carson Browne 18-109, Victor Harrington 3-6, Jack Perry 1-(-17) Central Catholic — Ayden Pereira 18-129, Matthias Latham 10-66, Natel Achuo 4-17, Markys Bridgewater 1-2.
PASSING: St. John’s Prep — Perry 7-18-92-0-3, Harrington 1-2-50-1-0 Central Catholic — Pereira 7-15-120-2-0.
RECEIVING: St. John’s Prep — Jackson Delaney 4-76, Jesse Ofurie 2-50, Stephon Patrick 3-15; Central Catholic — Matthias Latham 3-73, Justice McGrail 2-40, Preston Zinter 1-4, Markys Bridgewater 1-3.