SATURDAY’S PLAYOFF GAME Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14
Division 7 First Round at Hamilton-Wenham
Leicester (4-5) 7 0 7 0 14
Hamilton-Wenham (7-2) 7 14 7 0 28
Scoring summary
HW-Markus Nordin 24 pass from John Ertel (Zack Walles kick)
L-Michael Mero 4 run (Mason Griffiths kick)
HW-Chris Domoracki 1 run (Walles kick)
HW-Domoracki 38 run (Walles kick)
L-Mero 8 run (Griffiths kick)
HW-Domoracki 4 run (Walles kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Leicester — Xavien Rosario 9-64, Michael Mero 13-45, Seth Larson 3-22, Jessie Kinsumba 1-6, Griffin Metcalf 1-2; Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 24-169, Chris Collins 10-49, Luke Domoracki 6-23, John Ertel 2-20.
PASSING: Leicester — Mero 7-14-86-0-0, A.J. Direnzo 1-1-34-0-0; Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 4-5-52-1-0.
RECEIVING: Leicester — Rosario 5-76, Hunter Senior 1-34, Luke Clay 1-9, Larson 1-1; Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 2-26, Zack Walles 1-15, C. Domoracki 1-11.
FRIDAY’S PLAYOFF GAMES St. John’s Prep 28, Shrewsbury 0
at Glatz Field, Cronin Stadium, Danvers
Shrewsbury (4-5) 0 0 0 0 0
St. John’s Prep (7-2) 0 14 14 0 28
Scoring Summary
SJP- Carson Browne 7 run (kick failed)
SJP- Jesse Ofurie 40 pass from Jack Perry (Browne rush)
SJP- Browne 2 run (kick failed)
SJP- Ofurie 46 pass from Perry (Browne rush)
Individual statistics
RUSHING:Shrewsbury — Jack Peters 9-26, T.J. Welch 5-14, Jacob Barranco 2-13, Matt Keddy 2-7, Cam Jenkins 2-(-2), William Porter 1-(-3), Jack O’Sullivan 8-(-5); St. John’s Prep — Carson Browne 12-105, Stephon Patrick 1-9, Victor Harrington 1-8, Ryan Grenier 1-3, Dylan Aliberti 2-1, Jack Perry 2-(-11).
PASSING:Shrewsbury — Jack O’Sullivan 8-16-89-0-1; T.J. Welch 0-1-0-0-0; St. John’s Prep — Jack Perry 9-12-169-2-0; Victor Harrington 3-4-34-0-0.
RECEIVING: Shrewsbury — Cameron Jenkins 4-32; Jack Peters 2-29; Brady Soldo 1-14; Matt Keddy 1-14; St. John’s Prep --Jesse Ofurie 4-114; Stephon Patrick 2-22; Jackson Delaney 1-14; Mike Nabbout 1-12; Jack Fillion 1-5.
Marshfield 37, Beverly 28
Division 2 First Round at Marshfield
Beverly (4-5) 0 14 6 8 28
Marshfield (8-1) 7 11 13 6 37
Scoring summary
M-Owen Masterson 1 run (Ethan Grindle kick)
M-Jack Marini 3 run (Masterson rush)
B-Andre Sullivan 79 run (kick blocked)
M-Grindle 23 field goal
B-Jordy Irvine 1 run (Irvine rush)
M-Pat Yesinko 1 run (kick failed)
B-Irvine 69 run (rush failed)
M-Masterson 3 run (Grindle kick)
B-Irvine 2 run (Sullivan rush)
M-Marini 9 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Andre Sullivan 15-150, Jordy Irvine 13-111, Andrew Schweizer 2-6, Jerry DeJesus 1-6, Manny Hernandez 3-5.
PASSING: Beverly — Pierce Heim 5-13-98-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Irvine 1-65, Sullivan 2-30, Matt Sopp 1-3, Devon Smalls 1-0.
Marblehead 21, Norwood 7
Division 3 First Round at Piper Field, Marblehead
Norwood (6-3) 0 7 0 0 7
Marblehead (8-0) 7 7 7 0 21
Scoring summary
M-Shane Keough 17 pass from Jason Robertson (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Drew Annese 61 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
N-Subodh Dhakal 2 run (Anthony Demora Morales kick)
M-Keough 6 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Norwood — Subodh Dhakal 18-61, Bryan Metayer 12-40, Joseph Steeves 2-(-12); Marblehead — Josh Robertson 12-86, Connor Cronin 12-62, George Percy 3-16, Eddie Johns 6-7.
PASSING: Norwood — Steeves 3-13-18-0-1; Marblehead — Robertson 10-17-199-3-2.
RECEIVING: Norwood — Justin Skehill 1-9, Igor Reis 2-9; Marblehead — Cronin 5-77, Annese 1-61, James Doody 1-28, Keough 2-23, Craig Michalowski 1-10.
Masconomet 28, Walpole 21
at Bunker Stadium, Boxford
Masconomet (7-2) 6 15 0 7 28
Walpole (5-4) 14 0 0 7 21
Scoring summary
M- Matt Richardson 8 run (Kick blocked)
W- Corey Kilroy 8 run (Aiden Feeney kick)
W- Kilroy 5 run (Feeney kick)
M- Richardson 1 run (Richardson rush)
M- Tyler McMahon 3 pass from Richardson (Toal Lodewick kick)
W- Andrew Falzone 30 run (Feeney kick)
M- Sam Nadworny 7 run (Lodewick kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet — Will Shannon 24-138, Matt Richardson 13-78, Sam Nadworny 8-25; Walpole — Corey Kilroy 13-75, Andrew Falzone 16-73.
PASSING: Masconomet — Matt Richardson 3-9-24-1-2; Walpole — Kilroy 4-13-54-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Tyler McMahon 2-19, Sam Nadworny 1-5; Walpole — Sean O’Brien 2-35, Jay Mackenzie 1-14, Max Collins 1-5.
Danvers 17, Wayland 12
Division 4 First Round at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Wayland (4-5) 0 0 12 0 12
Danvers (4-5) 0 3 14 0 17
Scoring summary
D-Aidan Smith 27 field goal
D-Max Gasinowski 27 pass from Travis Voisine (Smith kick)
W-Adam Goodfellow 40 run (rush failed)
W-Goodfellow 5 run (rush failed)
D-Brady Plaza 27 run (Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Wayland — Adam Goodfellow 16-109, Shayne Sutton 11-54 ; Danvers — Colin Kelter 14-57, Owen Gasinowski 10-30, Brady Plaza 2-24, Travis Voisine 5-22, Max Gasinowski 2-12, Dom Baez 7-3.
PASSING: Wayland — Goodfellow 5-9-38-0-0 ; Danvers — Voisine 10-19-177-1-0.
RECEIVING: Wayland — Finn O’Driscoll 1-21, Nathan Mazokopos 1-8, Sean Goodfellow 1-6, Sutton 2-3 ; Danvers — Kelter 6-115, Aris Xerras 1-20, M. Gasinowski 1-25, O. Gasinowski 2-17.
Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19
Division 5 First Round at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Apponequet (3-5) 7 0 6 6 19
Swampscott (9-0) 7 20 28 0 55
Scoring summary
A-Vinny Olivieri 2 run (kick good)
S-Cole Hamernick 27 pass from Cam O’Brien (Aydan Wulf kick)
S-Xaviah Bascon 3 run (Wulf kick)
S-Burns 61 pass from O’Brien (kick failed)
S-Bascon 1 run (Wulf kick)
S-Nakaree Davis 12 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick
S-Bascon 24 run (Wulf kick)
A-Jackson Gagnier 32 pass from Jack Mahan III (rush failed)
S-Bascon 51 run (Wulf kick)
S-Anthony Nichols 17 run Wulf kick)
A-Tanner Audyatis 69 pass from Mahan III (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Apponequet — Jackson Gagnier 22-101, Vincent Olivieri 4-38; Swampscott— Xaviah Bascon 12-127, Anthony Nichols 3-45, Cam O’Brien 4-63, Holden Riddell 2-3.
PASSING: Apponequet — Jack Mahan III 5-18-140-2-2; Swampscott — O’Brien 10-14-237-3-0.
RECEIVING: Apponequet — Tanner Audyatis 1-69, Gagnier 1-32, Harrison Lemieux 1-20, Brian Vale 2-19; Swampscott — Elijah Burns 3-92, Bascon 3-79, Cole Hamernick 3-47, Nakarree Davis 1-12.
Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14
Division 5 First Round at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Maynard (6-3) 0 7 0 7 14
Bishop Fenwick (7-2) 14 15 20 0 49
Scoring summary
BF-Jason Romans 9 pass from Steven Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Mike Zaimi 8 pass from Steven Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Chris Faraca 5 pass from Woods (Romans rush)
M-Patrick Andrews 5 pass from Connor Capone (Abraao Alencar kick)
BF-Faraca 75 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Romans 64 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Romans 6 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Romans 35 interception return (kick failed)
M-Mateo Arellano 23 pass from Capone (Alencar kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 9-55, Costa Beechin 2-21, Steven Woods 1-8.
PASSING: Bishop Fenwick — Woods 13-16-274-6-0.
RECEIVING: Bishop Fenwick — Chris Faraca 4-139, Jason Romans 5-116, Mike Zaimi 1-9, Irizarry 1-6, Luke Connolly 1-3, Beechin 1-1.
FRIDAY’S NON-PLAYOFF GAMES Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8
at Portsmouth, N.H.
Pingree (7-0) 14 21 13 0 48
Portsmouth Abbey (1-6) 0 0 8 0 8
Scoring summary
P-Chris Colby 30 pass from Hunter Weidman (Colby kick)
P-Jayden DelTorchio 35 punt return (Colby kick)
P-Colby 46 interception return (Colby kick)
P-Colby 20 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)
P-Francisco Morales 1 run (Colby kick)
P-Joelin Pimental 45 interception return (kick failed)
PA-Touchdown (2-point pass good)
P-Mekhi Taylor 5 pass from Alex Theriault (Colby kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Pingree — Francisco Morales 7-39, Alex Theriault 2-36, Hudson Weidman 3-34, Matt Theriault 3-23, Aman Patel 9-20, John Ogles 4-3.
PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 4-5-63-2-0; A. Theriault 5-5-32-1-0.
RECEIVING: Pingree — Chris Colby 3-60, Mekhi Taylor 1-15, Cam Dick 1-6, Max Gaudin 1-6, Chris Giordano 1-5, Jayden DelTorchio 1-3.
Peabody 42, Wakefield 19
at Landrigan Field, Wakefield
Peabody (5-4) 14 14 14 042
Wakefield (4-4) 0 13 0 6 19
Scoring summary
P- Colin Ridley 90 kick return (Dom Scalese kick)
P — Daviel Canela 4 run (Scalese kick)
P — Eli Batista 16 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
W — Robert DeFeo 11 run (Mark Lechford kick)
P — Batista 84 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
W — Lechford 3 run (kick failed)
P — Batista 45 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P — Danny Barrett 13 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
W — Leo Yardumain 3 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Daviel Canela 7-40, Will Pinto 3-27, Will Plourde 1-9, Colin Ridley 1-1, Justin Franco 1-1, Tory Cuddire 1-1, John Lucas 1-1.
PASSING: Peabody — Shea Lynch 21-26-373-4-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 6-162, Jovante Dailey 8-131, Danny Barrett 2-40, Canela 3-25, Dylan Preira 1-9, Ridley 1-6.
Salem 37, Medford 12
at Bertram Field, Salem
Medford (2-7) 0 6 0 6 12
Salem (5-4) 0 22 8 7 37
Scoring summary
S-Corey Grimes 6 run (Grimes kick)
S-Logan Abboud 26 pass from Grimes (Quinn Rocco Ryan pass from Grimes)
M-Alvin Legros 70 kickoff return (rush failed)
S-Jariel Del Valle 30 run (Grimes kick)
S-Ryan 8 pass from Grimes (Alex Paulino rush)
M-Legros 60 punt return (rush failed)
S-Michael Ready 4 run (Grimes kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Jariel Del Valle 10-69, Corey Grimes 8-49, Michael Ready 7-43, Jeandavis Cardenas 5-26, Alex Rodriguez 1-9.
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 14-17-153-1-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Ready 7-83, Logan Abboud 1-26, Devante Ozuna 2-25, Del Valle 2-11, Quinn Rocco Ryan 3-9.
Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30
at Essex Tech, Hathorne
Ipswich (0-9) 7 7 8 8 30
Essex Tech (4-5) 7 25 7 0 39
Scoring summary
I- David Lonergan 6 run (Matias Zapata kick)
ET- Devin Lebron 5 run (Kaio Dos Pasos kick)
I- Henry Wright 16 run (Zapata kick)
ET- Jayce Dooley 80 kick return (kick failed)
ET- Dooley 26 pass from Lebron (kick failed)
ET- Dooley 57 pass from Lebron (rush failed)
ET- P.J. Norton 26 pass from Lebron (kick failed)
ET — Norton 14 pass from Lebron (Dos Pasos kick)
I- Wright 43 pass from Aidan Arnold (Lonergan rush)
I- Arnold 1 run (Wright rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Aiden Arnold, 11-117, Henry Wright 15-108, David Lonergan 10-36, Max Somers 1-0, Brad McGowan 1-(-1) ; Essex Tech — Devin Lebron 11-59, Jake Gilbert 3-39, Harry Lynch 8-33, Shane Field 5-18.
PASSING: Ipswich — Arnold 6-9-77-1-1 ; Essex Tech — Lebron 12-18-189-4-0
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Wright 1-43, Lonergan 5-34 ; Essex Tech — Jayce Dooley 4-94, P.J. Norton 6-82, Rudy DeJesus 2-10.