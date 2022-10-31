SATURDAY’S GAME
Pingree 38, Hamden Hall 24
at Pingree School, South Hamilton
Pingree (5-1) 24 7 7 0 38
Hamden Hall (4-2) 0 0 8 16 24
Scoring summary
P-Jaylon Richardson 51 pass from Hudson Weidman (Trevor Payne kick)
P-Mekhi Taylor 8 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
P-Payne 22 field goal
P-Matt Theriault 18 run (Payne kick)
P-Chris Colby 65 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
P-Colby 6 pass from Weidman (Payne kick)
H-Nick Tuccinardi 7 run (Ethan Coady rush)
H-Coady 2 run (Coady rush)
H-Qeanu Johnson 82 pass from Coady (Caden Hillier rush)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Pingree — Matt Theriault 11-50, Hudson Weidman 6-8, Fransisco Morales 3-1 Hamden Hall — Ethan Coady 12-87, Caden Hillier 11-65, Nick Tuccinardi 2-12.
PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 12-20-234-4-0 Hamden Hall — Coady 10-16-198-1-1.
RECEIVING: Pingree — Chris Colby 4-123, Jaylon Richardson 2-68, Mekhi Taylor 4-31, Theriault 2-12 Hamden Hall — Qeanu Johnson 2-97, Elijah Light 4-58, Hillier 1-22, Jordan Vermiglio 1-11, Tyler Gibson 1-5, Mark Schoonmaker 1-5.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Marblehead 27, Danvers 7
at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Marblehead (6-1) 0 14 13 0 27
Danvers (3-5) 0 0 0 7 7
Scoring summary
M- Ryan Commoss 34 pass from Miles O’Neill (Greg Motorny kick)
M- Commoss 16 pass from O’Neill (Motorny kick)
M- Connor Cronin 60 run (Motorny kick)
M- Eddie Johns 13 pass from O’Neill (kick failed)
D- Travis Voisine 2 run (Aidan Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead— Connor Cronin 5-74, Miles O’Neill 6-49, Eddie Johns 10-26, Bernardo Bannis 3-7 Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 16-50, Travis Voisine 6-42, Joe Baker 4-5.
PASSING: Marblehead — O’Neill 18-23-216-3-1 Danvers — Voisine 5-17-46-0-0.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 4-65, Ryan Commoss 3-48, Shane Keough 4-39, Bannis 1-32, Zander Danforth 2-11, Johns 3-11, Chris DeWitt 1-10 Danvers — Aris Xerras 1-17, Mike Kasprzyk 3-17, Gasinowski 1-12.
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Swampscott (3-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Masconomet (5-3) 0 7 0 0 7
Scoring summary
M- Owen Barrett 1 run (Cooper Easley kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 11-23, Elijah Burns 1-3, Zack Ryan 7 (-9) Masconomet — Will Shannon 22-105, Sam Nadworny 9-61, Matt Richardson 11-44, Owen Barrett 4-11.
PASSING: Swampscott — Ryan 7-19-72-0-2 Masconomet — Richardson 3-8-14-0-1.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Burns 6-50, Nick Paradise 1-22 Masconomet — Barrett 3-14.
Peabody 48, Salem 13
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Salem (5-3) 0 7 6 0 13
Peabody (8-0) 13 7 21 7 48
Scoring summary
P- Eli Batista 36 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P- Will Pinto 3 run (kick failed)
P- Alex Silva 8 run (Scalese kick)
S- Devante Ozuna 14 pass from Corey Grimes (Grimes kick)
P- Batista 60 punt return (Scalese kick)
P- Alan Paulino 14 run (Scalese kick)
S- Logan Abboud 7 pass from Grimes (kick failed)
P- Batista 9 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Justin Franco 3 run (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 11-52, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-9, Shane Field 1-2, Corey Grimes 9-(-37) Peabody — Will Pinto 9-92, Alex Silva 3-21, Justin Franco 4-19, Alan Paulino 2-16, Shea Lynch 2-8.
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 11-20-127-1-0 Peabody — Lynch 14-19-164-2-1
RECEIVING: Salem — Logan Abboud 3-61, Ozuna 4-35, Field 2-30, Jesse Round 1-7, Ryan 1-(-7) Peabody — Eli Batista 6-97, Danny Barrett 2-25, Jayce Dooley 1-23, Paulino 2-17, Colin Ridley 2-1, Nick Dresser 1-1.
Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14
at World War Memorial Stadium, Newburyport
Ipswich (1-7) 7 0 0 7 14
Newburyport (5-3) 7 14 13 8 42
Scoring summary
N- Jack Haden pass from Sean Miles (Jan Steinkeller kick)
I- Henry Wright 48 run (Matias Zapata kick)
N- Miles run (Steinkeller kick)
N- Jack Sullivan run (Steinkeller kick)
N- Logan Jones pass from Miles (Steinkeller kick)
N- Ryan Miles pass from Miles (kick failed)
N- Ryan Miles pass from Miles (Ryan Miles pass from Miles)
I- Eliot Donovan 22 run (Zapata kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 18-146, Eliot Donovan 7-41, Matt McGowan 8-20, Adam Colletti 2-18, Louie Harrington 7-17 Newburyport — Sean Miles 8-101, Jack Sullivan 4-42, Jack Hadden 7-41, Colin Fuller 2-36, Logan Jones 2-16,, Kane Brennan 2-6, Jan Steinkeller 1-(-2).
PASSING: Ipswich — Donovan 1-3-11-0-0 McGowan 0-1-0-0-0 Newburyport — Miles 10-13-138-4-0, Fuller 1-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Pete Bauman 1-11 Newburyport — Ryan Miles 4-65, Hadden 2-32, Jones 1-25, Iyobosa Osazuwa 1-8, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-0, Sullivan 1-(-2).
Bishop Fenwick 42, Bishop Stang 25
at Donaldson Stadium, Peabody
Bishop Stang (3-5) 7 6 12 0 25
Bishop Fenwick (7-1) 6 15 7 14 42
Scoring summary
BS-Michael Golden 15 run (Zach Ciesielski kick)
BF-Mike Zaimi 8 pass from Bryce Leaman (pass failed)
BS-Gavin DeMoura 6 pass from Luca Cincotta (kick failed)
BF-Costa Beechin 49 pass from Leaman (Leaman rush)
BF-Luke Connolly 20 pass from Leaman (Aidan Silva kick)
BS-Tyron Gomes 53 run (rush failed)
BF-Anthony Nichols 52 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
BS-Cincotta 18 run (kick failed)
BF-Troy Irizarry 65 run (pass failed)
BF-Beechin 20 pass from Leaman (Connolly rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Bishop Stang — Tyron Gomes 10-86, Michael Golden 10-75, Luca Cincotta 12-61, Jackson Tingley Prince 4-32 Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 9-94, Luke Connolly 2-19, Anthony Nichols 2-10, Bryce Leaman 2-7.
PASSING: Bishop Stang — Cincotta 5-12-32-1-2 Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 20-29-313-5-1.
RECEIVING: Bishop Stang — Prince 4-26, Gavin DeMoura 1-6 Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 10-158, Nichols 2-60, Mike Zaimi 4-44, Connolly 3-36, Irizarry 1-15.
St. John’s Prep 48, St. John’s Shrewsbury 12
at St. John’s Shrewsbury
St. John’s Prep (6-2) 14 34 0 0 48
St. John’s Shrewsbury (1-7) 0 6 0 6 12
Scoring summary
SJP-Joenel Aguero 66 punt return (Jackson Selby kick)
SJP-Aguero 21 pass from Deacon Robillard (Selby kick)
SJP-Mason McSweeney 8 pass from Robillard (kick failed)
SJS-Antonio Wiafe 81 pass from Ryan Miller (kick blocked)
SJP-Stephon Patrick 78 kickoff return (Selby kick)
SJP-Aguero 48 punt return (Selby kick)
SJP-Carson Browne 7 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Jack Fillion 1 run (Selby kick)
SJS-Ron Burton 11 run (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: St. John’s Prep — Carson Browne 9-55, Cam Lagrassa 4-39, Dylan Aliberti 5-23, Jeff Quigley 1-9, Gael Garcia 1-2, Jack Fillion 2-2.
PASSING: St. John’s Prep — Deacon Robillard 6-7-98-2-0 Aidan Driscoll 1-1-15-0-0.
RECEIVING: St. John’s Prep — Jesse Ofurie 2-33, Joenel Aguero 1-23, Josh Haarmann 1-18, Stephon Patrick 1-15, Jack Angelopoulos 1-15, Mason McSweeney 1-8.