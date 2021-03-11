After more than 15 months, the high school football season is finally back.
Yes, it's non-traditional in every way. Games are being played in March and April, with a maximum of seven contests per team. Fans are limited at games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, players must wear face masks, remain socially distanced as best as possible on the sidelines, and won't have the use of their locker rooms.
But the important thing is we have actual, live football games one again, starting Friday. And as always, the sports staff at The Salem News will have you fully covered.
Our football experts, Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey and assistant sports editor Matt Williams, gazed into their crystal ball to forecast what they think might happen over the next seven weeks. They highlight dozens of players for whom they see big seasons on tap for, teams that could surprise, who might go undefeated, and the like. They had so much to say that these stories were spread out over two days.
Our sports staff also broke down each of the dozen teams in the region (plus Gloucester High and Manchester Essex) who are playing in this 'Fall 2' season. They looked at how they performed in 2019, who this year's captains and returning statistical leaders are, the lowdown on this current campaign and a 'Did You Know?' factoid about each squad.
As always, we've got our ever-popular Staff Football Picks back for another year, and bring you a Top 10 list of the top returnees for rushing, passing and receiving heading into this season, as well as Games to Watch, in our Football Friday.
Don't forget to follow all of this weekend's local gridiron action by following us on Twitter: @PhilStacey_SN, @MattWilliams_SN, @NickGiannino_SN and @MacCerullo.