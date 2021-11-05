Salem News High School Football Picks -- Week 9

PHIL STACEY' MATT WILLIAMS NICK GIANNINO NICK CURCURU JEAN DEPLACIDO
Last week's record 8-3 8-3 6-5 8-3 7-4
Season record 76-19 73-22 67-28 71-24 71-24
Upset picks 4-4 5-3 3-5 3-5 3-5
FRDAY PLAYOFFS
#Shrewsbury/# at St. John's Prep, 7 St. John's Prep, 42-13 St. John's Prep, 28-14 St. John's Prep, 36-17 St. John's Prep, 40-10 St. John's Prep, 35-13
#Beverly/# at Marshfield, 7 Marshfield, 35-20 Marshfield, 24-17 Marshfield, 28-12 Marshfield, 28-14 Marshfield, 27-21
#Norwood/# at Marblehead, 7 Marblehead, 28-12 Marblehead, 33-20 Marblehead, 38-18 Marblehead, 31-17 Marblehead, 33-7
#Walpole/# at Masconomet, 6 Walpole, 27-24 Masconomet, 21-14 Masconomet, 27-6 Masconomet, 21-13
#Wayland/# at Danvers, 7 Danvers, 20-13 Danvers, 24-14 #Wayland, 24-21# Danvers, 14-10 #Wayland, 28-27/#
#Apponequet/# at Swampscott, 7 Swampscott, 35-7 Swampscott, 28-7 Swampscott, 42-20 Swampscott 38-18 Swampscott, 28-14
#Maynard/# at Bishop Fenwick, 7 Bishop Fenwick, 31-14 Bishop Fenwick, 31-14 Bishop Fenwick, 34-16 Bishop Fenwick, 24-14 Bishop Fenwick, 35-14
#KIPP/# at Manchester Essex, 7 Manchester Essex, 27-20 #KIPP, 24-18/# Manchester Essex, 28-20 Manchester Essex, 28-13 Manchester Essex, 15-7
FRIDAY NON-PLAYOFF
Pingree at #Portsmouth Abbey/#, 3 Pingree, 40-20 Pingree, 30-7 Pingree, 31-12 Pingree, 27-24 Pingree, 27-16
#Ipswich/# at Essex Tech, 4 Essex Tech, 27-26 Essex Tech, 26-12 Essex Tech, 24-17 Ipswich, 14-13 Essex Tech, 22-7
Peabody at #Wakefield/#, 6 Peabody, 34-9 Peabody, 33-7 Peabody, 31-20 Peabody, 35-21 Peabody, 27-15
#Medford/# at Salem, 7 Salem, 20-16 Salem, 20-12 Salem, 16-8 Salem, 17-13 Salem, 14-7
Arlington Catholic at #Gloucester/#, 7 #Gloucester/#, 20-14 Gloucester, 14-12 Arlington Catholic, 22-12 Gloucester, 21-18 Arlington Catholic, 12-7
SATURDAY PLAYOFFS
#Leicester/# at Hamilton-Wenham, 2 Hamilton-Wenham, 34-22 Hamilton-Wenham, 21-0 Hamilton-Wenham, 28-8 Hamilton-Wenham, 28-21 Hamilton-Wenham, 28-6
