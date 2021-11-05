Salem News High School Football Picks -- Week 9
|PHIL STACEY'
|MATT WILLIAMS
|NICK GIANNINO
|NICK CURCURU
|JEAN DEPLACIDO
|Last week's record
|8-3
|8-3
|6-5
|8-3
|7-4
|Season record
|76-19
|73-22
|67-28
|71-24
|71-24
|Upset picks
|4-4
|5-3
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|FRDAY PLAYOFFS
|#Shrewsbury/# at St. John's Prep, 7
|St. John's Prep, 42-13
|St. John's Prep, 28-14
|St. John's Prep, 36-17
|St. John's Prep, 40-10
|St. John's Prep, 35-13
|#Beverly/# at Marshfield, 7
|Marshfield, 35-20
|Marshfield, 24-17
|Marshfield, 28-12
|Marshfield, 28-14
|Marshfield, 27-21
|#Norwood/# at Marblehead, 7
|Marblehead, 28-12
|Marblehead, 33-20
|Marblehead, 38-18
|Marblehead, 31-17
|Marblehead, 33-7
|#Walpole/# at Masconomet, 6
|Walpole, 27-24
|Masconomet, 21-14
|Masconomet, 27-6
|Masconomet, 21-13
|#Wayland/# at Danvers, 7
|Danvers, 20-13
|Danvers, 24-14
|#Wayland, 24-21#
|Danvers, 14-10
|#Wayland, 28-27/#
|#Apponequet/# at Swampscott, 7
|Swampscott, 35-7
|Swampscott, 28-7
|Swampscott, 42-20
|Swampscott 38-18
|Swampscott, 28-14
|#Maynard/# at Bishop Fenwick, 7
|Bishop Fenwick, 31-14
|Bishop Fenwick, 31-14
|Bishop Fenwick, 34-16
|Bishop Fenwick, 24-14
|Bishop Fenwick, 35-14
|#KIPP/# at Manchester Essex, 7
|Manchester Essex, 27-20
|#KIPP, 24-18/#
|Manchester Essex, 28-20
|Manchester Essex, 28-13
|Manchester Essex, 15-7
|FRIDAY NON-PLAYOFF
|Pingree at #Portsmouth Abbey/#, 3
|Pingree, 40-20
|Pingree, 30-7
|Pingree, 31-12
|Pingree, 27-24
|Pingree, 27-16
|#Ipswich/# at Essex Tech, 4
|Essex Tech, 27-26
|Essex Tech, 26-12
|Essex Tech, 24-17
|Ipswich, 14-13
|Essex Tech, 22-7
|Peabody at #Wakefield/#, 6
|Peabody, 34-9
|Peabody, 33-7
|Peabody, 31-20
|Peabody, 35-21
|Peabody, 27-15
|#Medford/# at Salem, 7
|Salem, 20-16
|Salem, 20-12
|Salem, 16-8
|Salem, 17-13
|Salem, 14-7
|Arlington Catholic at #Gloucester/#, 7
|#Gloucester/#, 20-14
|Gloucester, 14-12
|Arlington Catholic, 22-12
|Gloucester, 21-18
|Arlington Catholic, 12-7
|SATURDAY PLAYOFFS
|#Leicester/# at Hamilton-Wenham, 2
|Hamilton-Wenham, 34-22
|Hamilton-Wenham, 21-0
|Hamilton-Wenham, 28-8
|Hamilton-Wenham, 28-21
|Hamilton-Wenham, 28-6
|UPSET PICKS
|Fishermen feast at home
|Hornets stung in rematch
|Danvers falls late
|DCL always a tough league