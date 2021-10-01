Swampscott 41, Saugus 6: Senior Cam O'Brien threw four touchdown passes and the Big Blue (4-0) rolled to their fourth straight win to start the season. Cole Hammernick (9 yards and 46 yards) and Elijah Burns (61) caught two of those scoring strikes and Xaviah Bascon scored three more TD's on a 49-yard TD snag plus a 1-yard plunge and a 42-yard scamper to the house in the fourth quarter.
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12: Will Moroney caught a 27-yard touchdown pass to give the visiting Generals (now 3-1) an early lead, but it didn't hold up as they fell for the first time this season at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill.
North Reading 41, Ipswich 13: The Tigers fell behind early and were never able to catch up, falling to 0-4 on the season. The hosts scored their touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters, respectively.
St. John's Prep 40, Bridgewater Raynham 14: QB Jack Perry threw three more touchdown passes and senior captain James Guy rumbled for a pair of scored for the unbeaten Eagles (4-0). Stephon Patrick caught two of Perry's scoring tosses for the winners.