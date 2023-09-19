High school football scoring - Week 2 of 2023
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|TOUCHDOWNS
|PAT
|2-POINT
|FIELD GOAL
|TOTAL
|Eli Batista
|Peabody
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Anthony Nichols
|Fenwick
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Quinn Brady
|Manchester
|4
|0
|2
|0
|28
|Dylan Aliberti
|St. John's Prep
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Cam LaGrassa
|St. John's Prep
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Luke Connolly
|Fenwick
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Quinn Rocco Ryan
|Salem
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Alex Silva
|Peabody
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jaylen Severino
|Gloucester
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameron Widtfeldt
|Gloucester
|1
|6
|0
|1
|15
|John Gucciardi
|Gloucester
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Henry Buettler
|Swampscott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Will Bush
|Swampscott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Danny Conant
|Beverly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Mac Edgerton
|Manchester
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Shane Field
|Salem
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Louie Harrington
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Dominic Scalese
|Peabody
|0
|9
|0
|1
|12
|Langdon Laws
|St. John's Prep
|0
|8
|0
|1
|11
|Joe Marino
|Swampscott
|1
|4
|0
|0
|10
|Devante Ozuna
|Salem
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Aidan Silva
|Fenwick
|0
|9
|0
|0
|9
|Logan Abboud
|Salem
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Jack Hazell
|Swampscott
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Caden McCollum
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Kurtis Bruch
|Fenwick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chris Collins
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Damian Day
|Beverly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Robbie Engel
|Masconomet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gael Garcia
|St. John's Prep
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Odin Garron
|Fenwick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Owen Gasinowski
|Danvers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jake Gilbert
|Essex Tech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Gonzalez
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Corey Grimes
|Salem
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Will Gromko
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Joe Gucciardi
|Gloucester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Zach Hurd
|Manchester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Michael Indelicato
|Essex Tech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jayce Jean-Pierre
|Peabody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ajay King
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Luke Metivier
|Danvers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kevin McKenna
|Manchester Essex
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mason McSweeney
|St. John's Prep
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Crew Monaco
|Marblehead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Devin O'Brien
|Masconomet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Albert Pujols
|Salem
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Caden Schrock
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brady Selvais
|Marblehead
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cooper Soolman
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Henry Stinson
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kayden Souza
|Gloucester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Elias Vasquez
|Salem
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Greg Motorny
|Marblehead
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Connor Ackerman
|Danvers
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Arbri Halilaj
|Masconomet
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Danny Pierce
|Beverly
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Drew Lane
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Stephen Martin
|Manchester Essex
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Xavier Parsons
|Essex Tech
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Vin Winter
|Ipswich
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1