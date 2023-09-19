High school football scoring - Week 2 of 2023

PLAYER TEAM TOUCHDOWNS PAT 2-POINT FIELD GOAL TOTAL
Eli Batista Peabody 5 0 0 0 30
Anthony Nichols Fenwick 5 0 0 0 30
Quinn Brady Manchester 4 0 2 0 28
Dylan Aliberti St. John's Prep 4 0 0 0 24
Cam LaGrassa St. John's Prep 4 0 0 0 24
Luke Connolly Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Quinn Rocco Ryan Salem 3 0 0 0 18
Alex Silva Peabody 3 0 0 0 18
Jaylen Severino Gloucester 3 0 0 0 18
Cameron Widtfeldt Gloucester 1 6 0 1 15
John Gucciardi Gloucester 2 0 1 0 14
Henry Buettler Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12
Will Bush Swampscott 2 0 0 0 12
Danny Conant Beverly 2 0 0 0 12
Mac Edgerton Manchester 2 0 0 0 12
Shane Field Salem 2 0 0 0 12
Louie Harrington Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Dominic Scalese Peabody 0 9 0 1 12
Langdon Laws St. John's Prep 0 8 0 1 11
Joe Marino Swampscott 1 4 0 0 10
Devante Ozuna Salem 1 0 2 0 10
Aidan Silva Fenwick 0 9 0 0 9
Logan Abboud Salem 1 0 1 0 8
Jack Hazell Swampscott 1 0 1 0 8
Caden McCollum Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 1 0 8
Kurtis Bruch Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Chris Collins Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Damian Day Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Robbie Engel Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Gael Garcia St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Odin Garron Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Owen Gasinowski Danvers 1 0 0 0 6
Jake Gilbert Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Isaiah Gonzalez Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Corey Grimes Salem 0 6 0 0 6
Will Gromko Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Joe Gucciardi Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Zach Hurd Manchester 1 0 0 0 6
Michael Indelicato Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Jayce Jean-Pierre Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Ajay King Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Luke Metivier Danvers 1 0 0 0 6
Kevin McKenna Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Mason McSweeney St. John's Prep 1 0 0 0 6
Crew Monaco Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Devin O'Brien Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Albert Pujols Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Caden Schrock Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Brady Selvais Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Cooper Soolman Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Henry Stinson Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Kayden Souza Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Elias Vasquez Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Greg Motorny Marblehead 0 1 0 1 4
Connor Ackerman Danvers 0 2 0 0 2
Arbri Halilaj Masconomet 0 2 0 0 2
Danny Pierce Beverly 0 2 0 0 2
Drew Lane Ipswich 0 0 1 0 2
Stephen Martin Manchester Essex 0 0 1 0 2
Xavier Parsons Essex Tech 0 0 1 0 2
Vin Winter Ipswich 0 1 0 0 1

Trending Video

Recommended for you