High school golf season tees off 

If there's one sport that's been least affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's probably golf. Public and private courses alike opened their grounds for the season back in May, and it's been full swing ahead since.
Flash forward over five months, and now high school golf teams are gearing up for what they hope will be a successful fall season. Things will look a bit different on the links this year, however, as COVID-19 based regulations were put in place and continue to be in effect.
That includes keeping the flag sticks in the hole at all times, even when putting, something that has taken golfers some time to get used to.
In addition, many courses do not permit the use of sand bunker rakes, meaning ball lies in the trap may not be as welcoming as usual. If a golfer's ball is sitting in a footprint, players are allowed to lift and drop in a better suited area of the sand.
Like many other situations in life today, players will also be asked to remain at least six feet apart at all times during matches, a task that should be easily carried out in the fresh air of an 18-hole track. Other than that, it should be business as usual for our local linksmen.
Perennial power St. John's Prep should be right back in the mix once again; Beverly is looking to continue to trend in the right direction after a tremendous season in the Northeastern Conference a year ago; new head coach Gardy O'Flynn is eager and ready to lead Ipswich to what they hope will be a winning season; Peter Cronin hopes to makes further strides with an inexperienced Peabody group; and Bishop Fenwick is already off to an impressive start to its campaign. Danvers also welcomes a new coach in Brent Gebel, who is very much looking forward to leading a talented group of seniors at the top.
While there won't be any league championships or MIAA tournament play this season, golfers will get the chance to compete in a time where that isn't guaranteed everywhere else.
