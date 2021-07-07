This past November, a trio of local high school golfers shined on the links at Shaker Hills Country Club to punch their tickets to the National High School Golf Association's (NHSGA) National Invitational.
Seven months later, those three linksmen -- St. John's Prep standouts Alex Landry and Aidan LeBlanc and Salem High's Ethan Doyle -- finally got their chance to compete in the aforementioned tournament, which was held at the prestigious Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina last week.
The competition consisted of three rounds of golf, each held at a different one of the nine courses (No. 7, 8 and 9) on the resort. While the top five individuals hailed from either Utah or Texas, Landry, LeBlanc and Doyle all performed admirably on the challenging and lengthy layouts.
Landry, who held the top score among the three at the qualifier back in November, carded 78-74-73-225 to impressively finish in a tie for 21st, while LeBlanc (77-78-73-228) managed a tie in 34th. Doyle (79-80-84-243) came in at 130th, but considering that the field consisted of 328 players, that was still quite impressive.
"I was actually very happy with my performance because the second day I made a 10 and still shot 2-over (par)," said Landry, whose best round came on Pinehurst No. 7. He finished with the third best score from Massachusetts golfers, behind Dan Brooks (T13) and Liam Gill (T8).
"I was on track to be under par that round so I think it was pretty respectable to get into the top 25 with a 10 on the card. I was able to battle back and stay in it and finish with a good position."
Landry dropped in seven birdies throughout his three rounds, and credited a tweak with his driver for his strong play over the final two days.
"It was kind of a bummer (on Day 1) because I wasn't hitting my driver all that great," admitted Landry. "But I grinded it out for an hour after that round just hitting straight driver with my dad and kind of figured it out and was able to take advantage of my good driving skills the next day. It kind of took out my uncertainty of playing a new course."
Meanwhile, LeBlanc didn't have any real blow-up holes, remaining consistent throughout the week. He carded six birdies and had a low nine holes of even-par 36 on the front nine on No. 7.
Neither Landry nor Doyle had the opportunity to play with LeBlanc in any of the competitive matches, but the former did spend much of the week with his Eagles teammate and they even got a practice round in together.
"At one point the tee times aligned and we were paired together but they changed it last minute," said Landry. "But I was hanging with him basically the entire trip, we drove up together and he was two groups ahead of me one of the rounds so I saw him a few times throughout the day.
"It was a great experience overall; I had played No. 8 before and that's probably one of my favorite courses. I like the format, it was a different type of tournament because normally you just play one course but this was three so it showed my ability to adapt. I really enjoyed it."
Doyle admitted he could have played better, but was satisfied overall with his outings. His best round, the 79, came on course No. 8, while his worst (an 84 on course No. 7) consisted of an 8 on one hole before he grinded it out on the back for a 2-over par closing nine.
Unlike Landry, Doyle had never previously had the luxury of playing at Pinehurst, which has been home to many PGA events over the years. He said the overall experience was nothing short of extraordinary.
"Just absolutely beautiful courses; spectacular," he said. "It was a completely different world than Olde Salem Greens. Just a surreal environment and an awesome experience."
As for the actual golf portion of the event, Doyle said it was a handful of bad holes that did him in.
"I hit the ball pretty well, I just had probably five or six bad holes out of the three days that really effected my score. I had an eight and never started with a par so I was always fighting back. But it was fun and I tried to enjoy it, stay positive and not get down on myself."
All three talented young golfers will continue to compete in high level tournaments throughout the summer. Landry, for one, is currently down in California prepping for next week's IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship at Torrey Pines. The rising senior will then join LeBlanc (a junior) on the Prep golf team this fall, while Doyle will head to Salem State to begin his collegiate career.
IN THEIR BAG
*A look inside the golf bags of Alex Landry, Aidan LeBlanc and Ethan Doyle*
ALEX LANDRY
Driver: TaylorMade Sim
Woods: TaylorMade Sim 3-wood
Utility: TaylorMade P790 2-iron
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54 and 60 degree)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2
ETHAN DOYLE
Driver: Titleist TSi2
Woods: Titleist TSi2 3-wood
Utility: Titleist U-500 2-iron
Irons: Titleist AP2 (3-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (54 and 58 degree)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
AIDAN LEBLANC
Driver: Callaway Epic
Woods: Callaway Epic
Irons: Taylor Made P790
Wedges: Titleist Vokey
Putter: PXG GEN2
||||