Throughout the pandemic the most difficult high school sport to get off the ground has been wrestling.
Due to the constant physicality and body-on-body contact inherent to the sport, gaining the green light for practices and matches was no easy task. But after countless board meetings, COVID-19 task force protocols and recommendations, the time has come for our local athletes to return to the mat.
Most schools began practice last week with the rest of the spring sports, and meets are set to begin in the near future. The makeshift spring campaign will certainly look a bit different than normal years, but considering the numerous variables and challenges that went into organizing a season, it's tough to complain with the results.
"Ultimately we're really happy to have some semblance of a season," said Beverly head coach Paul Casey. "It's going to be different for a lot of reasons, but the kids are extremely excited and ready to get going."
Like most programs, Casey admits the overall numbers for Panthers' wrestling were undoubtedly lower this year. Part of that is due to concerns with the virus, but the biggest factor is that a number of wrestlers who would usually compete in the winter are now forced to choose between sticking with the sport for the spring season or choosing to play their normal spring sport (i.e. baseball, lacrosse, track).
Casey said that about 24 student athletes showed up for their first practice, a far cry from the usual 40-plus during a winter campaign.
"The numbers are good but not what they usually are," said Casey. "But I was very encouraged with the freshman class and those looking to start up wrestling for the first time. I told them they're going to be one of the more important classes coming through here because we could've had no freshmen, but we had a good chunk show up and that's encouraging."
Over at Masconomet — a successful program that will begin its first year in the Northeastern Conference — veteran head coach Todd Darling shared similar emotions when looking at the upcoming season. Darling's numbers are down as well, with three key contributors not expected to come out, but his main concern is the required wearing of masks during practices and competitive meets.
Massachusetts is currently the only state in the entire country that's implementing the mask rule during wrestling matches, and both Darling and Casey are quickly realizing just how difficult that's going to be.
"We went live on Thursday (last week) for 45 minutes and to say it was an abject failure would probably be an understatement," said Darling, whose Masco team will co-op with nearby Essex Tech. "We're obviously trying to get the kids in good shape so we're trying to go live as much as we can, and the masks just kept coming off. I'm not sure what the easy solution to that is, the hope is that they stay tight enough with the headgear on to not interrupt the match."
Should a wrestlers' mask come loose during a meet, referees will be forced to pause the action until the mask can be properly adjusted. Grapplers will have the freedom to wear a mask of their choosing, but it appears yet to be determined which mask will yield the best possible results.
With 10 practices required before meets can commence, it looks like local teams' regular season slates will begin sometime over the next two weeks. There will be no end of season tournaments but teams can be expected to carry out upwards of 20 duel and tri-meet meets (with a limit of two meets per week).
Competition is recommended to be held outside, but not required, meaning we could see some unique "Friday night lights" type matches at certain schools. Masco, for instance, has a large tent set up outside near the football field, which could make for a practical outdoor venue.
In addition, Darling says the Massachusetts Wrestling Association (MWA) — of which Darling is the treasurer — is in the process of organizing a 33-man individual tournament in Milford, NH at the end of June.
"I would like to see sectional reps from each division get together and send their top 11 kids, so the goal would be a 33-man bracket which is very similar to All-States," said Darling.
Another interesting note comes out of the Cape Ann League, as Ipswich, Georgetown and Pentucket will co-op this year and likely join Northeastern Conference play. That will certainly shake things up a bit and provide some interesting matchups throughout the area.
