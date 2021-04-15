As hard as it might be to believe, it's actually been almost two full years since high school tennis athletes were able to hit the courts for a competitive match.
Over at Pingree, the anticipation for a return to action was at an all time high, and with matches officially starting back up earlier this month, both the girls and boys Highlander squads couldn't be happier.
"We're just happy to be back playing tennis and doing so safely," said Pingree boys head coach Eric McCollum. "I don't think anyone has real rigid expectations about the year. We just want to try to compete the best we can and have fun doing it."
As they dive into the meat of the 2021 schedule, the Pingree boys will look towards their two senior captains, Ashwin Ramanathan and Rick Li, to hold down the fort. Both players are taking on bigger roles since their sophomore campaigns two years back, moving up in the lineup and facing stiffer competition in the process.
But both players are up for the challenge. Ramanathan will occupy the top singles slot, while Li will look to make his presence felt at No. 2.
"Ashwin is needing to sort of step up of his game because he's played No. 3 for most of his career," said McCollum. "He's going to have a chance to step into a bigger role and play some higher power No. 1s on the schedule.
"Rick played a lot of doubles matches for us before but he's been working hard, plays in the winter and is working hard to improve his game over the last two years. We're excited to see what he can do."
Junior Hugo Sweet opens up as the third singles player, a slot he too is not yet familiar with. Sweet would have been a first-year varsity player as a sophomore last year, and is now getting thrown into the fire as a key singles player.
Right behind him is sophomore Sean Blundin, whom McCollum says is "another guy who didn't see his first varsity action until this year." In terms of actual skills and prowess on the court, it's actually a fairly experienced group of singles mashers. That alone should help their transition to high level varsity play go that much smoother.
Also expected to see plenty of time in the lineup are seniors Nick Mitchell and Carter Segal. Both players competed at the JV level last time out, but have worked hard to elevate their games. Brandon Greenstein is another senior expected to contribute, but he's currently dealing with an injury that's forced him out of action.
The Highlanders hope to play 13-14 matches this spring, and while there won't be any end-of-year conference tourneys or regular season crowns to compete for, the main goal will be to improve every time out on the court and build for the future.
Where the boys lack overall experience at the top of the lineup, the girls make up for it in leaps and bounds.
Perennial league all-star Katherine Silacci will serve as the team's top singles player while junior Catherine Curry is no slouch at No. 2 either. Sophomore Phoebe Thorne is a more than worthy third singles talent, and according to head coach Eric Olson, boasts the biggest serve on the team.
"I would say this is the strongest team we've had in the last 20 years," said girls head coach Eric Olson. "We have girls that really play to win points and will attack the opponent with regularity."
Silacci in particular is poised for a tremendous season on the hardcourt. The senior standout was a Salem News all-star as a sophomore back in 2019, going 12-2 against top competition at No. 1.
"Even as a sophomore she only lost a couple of matches," said Olson. "She's just got a great combination of steadiness and consistency with the ability to finish off points. She can win at the net, she can hit passing shots with the best of them; she's just a good all around, all court player."
At No. 2, Curry possesses a similar skillset and is not afraid to go for the groundstroke winner or slam one home at the net either. According to Olson, she has solid groundstrokes both with her forehand and backhand. Thorne is another capable and aggressive player, using her booming serve to keep opponents on their heels.
Moving down the lineup, Olson will look for senior Caroline Mascott to carry some of the weight at doubles, while fellow classmates Kelly Blundin and Melina Kaniclides will also be in the mix.
Collectively, it's a group that certainly would've challenged for an Eastern Independent League title, but will have to settle for bragging rights with the unprecedented nature of the season.
"They're just super happy to playing and don't mind wearing the masks and observing proper social distancing and procedures," said Olson. "They're being super careful and enjoying every minute."
