SOUTH HAMILTON — It was Senior Night for the Pingree girls hockey team and before the game the three captains were given flowers. Veteran coach Jim MacLaughlin, the founder of Highlander girls hockey who is stepping down as head coach, was recognized with a tribute by his high school coach Buddy Taft along with former player/coach Sarah Carpenter.
MacLaughlin started girls hockey at Pingree back in 1988 and will still coach cross country and softball. He was a standout hockey captain for the Highlanders (under the legendary boys coach Taft) and has been a teacher-coach at the school for 35 years.
"I'm stepping aside, but may be back as an assistant. I won't be in charge of the program though," said MacLaughlin. "It's been a blast coaching the girls.
"Some seasons you're loaded with talent while times you have to start from scratch; that's high school sports. We haven't won a lot of games this year, and lately have struggled scoring goals, but the girls keep playing hard. Over the years the things they will remember are the team dinners, bus rides, and those big upsets when they even surprised themselves."
This year's seniors and captains Zarenna Sawyer, Phoebe Thorne, and goalie Maddie Santosuosso will be missed, but there are a lot of younger players to build the program around. Brewster Academy had only won five games, but the Lady Bulldogs dominated play in the opening period and took a 2-0 lead.
Santosuosso, who finished with 34 saves, kept her team in the game with several big saves and was under siege a lot of times.
Grace Inoue jammed home a loose puck in the crease midway through the first period, and the score remained 2-0 through the scoreless middle frame before the visitors struck for three more in the final 11 minutes.
Santosuosso turned aside all 16 shots she faced in the middle period and was especially effective stopping shots to her glove side. The biggest save came on a short-handed breakaway bid by Matthews. Pingree had two power play opportunities and the best scoring chance was on a breakaway by Ashley Smail, but goalie Rhyan Pitari stuck out her glove to rob her.
Pitari also denied Thorne on a two-on-one breakaway with Smail. Grace Rizzitano, pounced on a rebound and sent it home, and just over two minutes later Cailean Corbally tipped a slap shot past Santosuosso. The final score came on a short-handed goal by Katie Collins in the last minute as Pingree fell to 4-16-1.
Brewster 5, Pingree 0
At Johnson Rink, South Hamilton
Brewster: 2, 0, 3; 5
Pingree: 0, 0, 0: 0
Scoring Summary
First period: B, Grace Matthews (Un), 4:35; B,Grace Inoue (Matthews, Sasha Jacobson), 8:50
Second period: None
Third period: B, Grace Rizzitano (Teagan Garfield, Jacobson), 5:19; B, Cailean Corbally (Katie Collin), 9:15; Collins (Un), 16:44
Saves: Berwick, Ryan Pitari 17; Pingree, Maddie Santosuosso 34
Records: Beriwick 6-15-2; Pingree 4-16-1