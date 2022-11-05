PEABODY — Sometimes there's no substitute for the confidence that comes from scoring goals — no matter who the opponent is.
So even though visiting Durfee entered Saturday's Division 1 preliminary round girls soccer bout against Peabody with a lower power ranking thanks to strength of schedule, the fact that the Hilltoppers scored nearly twice as many goals as the Tanners during the season manifested itself in the late stages of a tie game.
Seeming to grow in confidence with each missed Peabody opportunity, Durfee finally netted the game-winner when Amilia Dias settled a great pass from Maddie Hargreaves and finished in the 75th minute. With the 2-1 victory, the No. 36 seed Hilltoppers (13-5-1) advance to face No. 4 Algonquin on Monday while No. 29 Peabody ends the season 7-9-2.
"They had 57 goals to our 27 and you could see that in the way they played around the net," said Tanner coach Andrew Douglass.
Though Peabody had dominated the 10 minutes prior to Durfee's go-ahead goal, they weren't able to regain momentum over the final five minutes.
"It's sort of been the story of our season. We always get punished for our mistakes and because the goals had been hard to come by we sag a little bit when we get behind," Douglass said. "It's not a lack of effort at all but it might little lack of confidence."
The best chance on goal for the Tanners was Ally Bettencourt's header off a fantastic corner kick from Brooke Lomasney with 25 minutes to play that was right on net but saved. Then with seven minutes left, Durfee was called for a handball just outside the box to give senior Branae Craveiro a free kick from the 15-yard line.
Her blast was on target but saved. Peabody got to the rebound but wasn't able to put it away as the game remained 1-1.
"A couple of beautiful chances," said Douglass, who team wasn't able to convert on seven corners with four of those in the second half. "Brooke was fantastic with taking those, too. We just couldn't finish them."
Connie Patturelli got the Tanners even in the second half. Durfee's Julia Hargreaves had give her team a 1-0 lead on the third minute of play on the Hilltoppers' first shot of the afternoon and Peabody chased the equalizer the entire opening stanza.
Finally just five minutes into the second, Patturelli finished with a great arching shot from 23 yards away to make it 1-1.
Goalkeeper Alessandra Forgione made seven saves for the Tanners starting in place of regular Eva Joyce (illness). Craveiro and senior captain Penny Spack had solid outings on defense while fellow captain Taylor Bettencourt played well up top. That trio led a solid senior class that helped keep Peabody's steak of 27 straight state tourney appearances alive and helped a very talented sophomore class learn the ropes.
"We'll miss all the seniors. They're really good leaders," said Douglass, who just completed his second season in Peabody. "We've had some growing pains but I think the girls are really starting to get our style. We should be ready to break through (next year)."