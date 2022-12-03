FOXBOROUGH — Just after the St. John's Prep football team proudly hoisted their Division 1 Super Bowl trophy in the concourse at Gillette Stadium Saturday afternoon, star senior Joenel Aguero took a moment to unlace his cleats and toss them into a crowd of energetic young fans.
Aguero and his teammates had just shut out the highest scoring team in the state, Springfield Central, 13-0, proving the doubters wrong as the Eagles claimed their third crown in four seasons. In doing so, they also snapped the Golden Eagles' 20-game in-state winning streak in emphatic fashion.
The University of Georgia-bound Aguero was, of course, a big part of the Prep's incredible defensive effort, and chose to celebrate in more ways than one by carrying out the gracious act.
"That's another reason why I do it: I put a smile on kids' faces and keep motivating them," said Aguero, the safety/wide receiver who scored one of the Eagles' two touchdowns Saturday with a 10-yard reception in the second quarter.
St. John's wound up holding Springfield (averaging over 56 ppg. in three playoff games) to just 167 total yards of offense, six passing completions on 19 attempts, and eight first downs. They didn't allow a single play longer than 12 yards up until garbage time in the fourth quarter, and held the Golden Eagles to a 1-for-10 third down conversion rate. In addition, St. John's forced and recovered two fumbles.
Arguably the top player in the state, Aguero proved that Saturday afternoon. Not only did he score that key touchdown to give the Eagles a halftime lead they desperately needed at the time, but he came up with some huge tackles, both in the backfield and in open space, to help keep the Golden Eagles' attack — which came into the game averaging an absurd 51.9 points per game — at bay.
Going up against an extremely talented quarterback in William Watson — a Nebraska commit — the Prep's defense held Springfield to just 49 total passing yards (zero in the first half).
Yes, the rainy and windy conditions were certainly a factor, but make no mistake about it: the Eagles' defensive line and athletically gifted secondary was absolute nails. Captain Jesse Ofurie, Lucas Verrier, Santi Quiceno, Stephon Patrick, Aguero — all of them came up with big plays at one point or another and blanketed Springfield's numerous weapons with regularity.
Linebacker Marquese Avery also seemed to be involved in every play, coming up with a pair of big sacks to boot.
"They're the best secondary in, forget the state, it's probably the region," said Eagles' head coach Brian St. Pierre.
Without even hearing St. Pierre's statement, Aguero took that sentiment to another level.
"We really got the best DBs in the country," he said.
"C'mon; I mean, we have a Georgia commit and a Rutgers commit (Ofurie)," added Patrick. "There's not many people like that in the region."
Aguero won a Super Bowl as a freshman with the Eagles in 2019, played the next two seasons at IMG Academy in Florida, and transferred back home for his senior campaign with hopes of going out with a bang.
He did exactly that.
"This is why I came back; I had to do it one more time with my brothers," he added. "I started with one now I'm ending with one, so it feels amazing, feels great.
"I told you all at the beginning before football started that we were going to be state champs and it happened. I told you!"
After their performance on the biggest stage Saturday, it's hard to argue with any of the aforementioned claims. But while the talent level is unquestionable, it was the Eagles' overall belief in themselves that truly took them to the top.
"We knew we had the best defense in the state, that we had the best athletes in the state," said Ofurie. "Everybody's been doubting us since we lost our first game to Central Catholic (in Week 2), then they doubted us after we lost again (to Catholic Memorial). I mean, we knew that we had what it takes so we just had to keep our heads up and go out and win the game."
Early on it appeared the Eagles were shooting themselves in the foot with four missed opportunities in the red zone in the opening half alone. Using three different quarterbacks was never in the plans, either.
But senior captain Carson Browne (38 carries, 131 yards) was the definition of a workhorse back, particularly in the second half, and the Eagles defense was so ridiculously stout that it didn't matter.
St. John's Prep lined up against what many people believed was the best team in the state, and took it to them for four full quarters. It really was a win for the ages.
"We got a lot of guys banged up, a lot of guys that weren't able to play this game but we just kept going," said Ofurie. "We just knew it was all about the guys in the locker room, it's always been about the guys in the locker room and man, the road to a championship is always gonna go through 72 Spring Street. That's what coach told us in the huddle — and it's just been a great ride this whole season.
"I'm so happy we got this one."