There’s so much baseball history in the cities of Beverly and Salem, from Doc Ryan to Al Giardi in the Witch City to Doug Linehan and Dave Wilbur in the Garden City. There have been first round draft picks like Salem’s Jeff Juden and Major League pitchers like Beverly’s Jack Leathersich.
There have been plenty of championship teams at the Little League and high school levels, too.
There’s been organized baseball in these North Shore jewels for at least 100 years, probably longer. There aren’t that many things left that have never been done before, so when the Beverly/Salem Post 331 Legion team was the first to make a World Series, you know it was a piece of history that was truly earned.
Post 331’s magic summer came to an end Monday with a loss in the final pool play game of the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The champions of Massachusetts and the Northeast Region finished the year 18-4 overall and the accolades don’t end there. They snapped an eight-game skid by Massachusetts teams by winning a game in the World Series, and they were the first team in 12 years to go undefeated at the state tournament.
What made this team so special? Total commitment to their goal of making the World Series from day one. Manager Mike Levine knew last summer, when they team played under the Essex County League banner, that the ‘21 season could be an historic one if every player returned, played for each other and worked in tandem.
To their credit, the boys did exactly that.
“It’s a family,” said Tyler Petrosino, MVP of the state tourney and a slugger at Salve Regina. “I love playing with these guys.”
Senior Legion teams have players ranging in age from college sophomore-to-be to high school juniors. Beverly/Salem had a great mix of talented older guys like pitching ace Brayden Clark (Salve Regina) and Nick McIntrye (Wheaton) with catcher Matt Ploszay, Bishop Fenwick alum Jake Miano (Nichols) and St. Mary’s Lynn grads Lee Pacheco and Austin and Will Foglietta. There were recent Beverly grads like Brennan Frost and Eric DePiero (WPI) and returning Panthers such as Logan Petrosino, Nick Fox, Josh Demers, Christian Morrissey and Cooper Gavin.
Every guy had a moment to shine along the way and every player enjoyed watching their teammates succeed more than their own time in the limelight. Look no further than the Noah Guanci offensive explosion that sparked a come-from-behind win over Natick in the state tournament for evidence of that.
“We were down, our bats weren’t alive at all and we roared back. We were loud and rowdy and everybody contributed,” said Frost. “It was after that game that I think we really felt like we had a legitimate shot at North Carolina.”
Who around Beverly/Salem baseball will ever forget Clark’s dominance on the mound this summer? His game-winning hit in the 6-5 extra inning triumph over Rhode Island to win the Northeast should be the stuff of North Shore baseball legend; he told The Salem News afterwards that he hadn’t swung a bat in months.
Drilling the game-winning hit felt like a thing of destiny, just as it felt all summer long that Beverly/Salem was a team of destiny.
“We were trying to make up for lost time,” said Ploszay, pointing out that many of Beverly/Salem’s older players had their senior years of high school cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panther contingent even hoped to face off against some of their Legion teammates in the 2020 state playoffs.
“Us against St. Mary’s in the North final, that was our plan,” admitted Clark. “Being able to have one last season together when it got taken away from us meant everything.”
Starting in District 8, where they were tested against solid teams like Haverhill and Peabody/Middleton, Post 331 started coming together.
They were declared champions and really caught fire in the state playoffs in Qunicy; they battled through a bizarre double-elimination format that nearly saw them play three times in a day due to rain, a taxing affair made unnecessary when they won all their games.
The journey continued at the Northeast playoffs in Worcester, where Clark and DePeiro turned in quality pitching starts to put the team in command. McIntyre, Frost and Foglietta had big days in a win over Shrewsbury and after a loss to Rhode Island, Beverly/Salem bounced back to earn their program (and the North Shore’s) first ever Legion World Series berth.
It’s a credit to Levine and his players that Post 331 made it so far. It’s a great message to the North Shore baseball community at large: Legion ball is alive and well. If you commit to it, you can have great success and build your profile just as well as on the private travel circuit.
Spending a week in North Carolina with their baseball brothers? What could be better? Beverly/Salem bonded with rivals on and off the field, enjoyed the spoils of being one of the best eight teams in the country (among more than 6,000). They then won their opening game in impressive fashion, 8-4.
“I’d say the memory that’s going to stick with me the most is standing on second base after my first hit and RBI of the tournament.. Seeing the team celebrate going out of the dugout. Seeing the Beverly crowd on the third base line going crazy, seeing my Dad going crazy. Thinking about my family and all of the people watching on ESPN back home,” said Frost, who hit .571 in World Series play.
Needing a win to make the semifinals, Beverly/Salem lost on Saturday and then had a potential knockout inning Sunday night halted by rain. They lost when the game resumed Monday morning and headed home, where they’ll soon scatter back to college and high school.
Sure, they’ll be going their separate ways and many of them won’t play together again after being a team since they were 12 or 13 years old. With what they accomplished together wearing the Post 331 jersey though, these guys will be connected forever.
They made baseball history, in Beverly and Salem. No one does that without being really special.
You can contact Matt Williams at MWilliams@salemnews.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.
