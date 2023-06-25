LYNN — Masconomet senior righty Jacob Shirley didn't head to Fraser Field Sunday expecting to throw as many pitches as any one hurler has in the 28-year history of this Agganis All-Star baseball game.
Tasked with doing exactly that when his North side was a bit shorthanded in the bullpen, Shirley bowed his neck and did the best he could to hold down a talent, hot-hitting South all-star squad.
The end result on a humid and warm afternoon that that saw mid-game showers and a short rain delay was a 12-4 South victory. Shirley earned MVP honors for the North after going five innings and striking out nine batters. His 107 pitches were the most in an Agganis game by any pitcher in recent memory and have to be among the most ever since the all-star rosters are typically stacked with pitchers and two-way guys who throw 1-2 innings each.
"I didn't realize we were missing a couple guys and around the third inning, coach told me to just go for as long as I could," said Shirley, who gave way to Masconomet teammate Braeden O'Connell (not normally a pitcher) for the final two frames.
"It's definitely an honor to play in this game and get one more high school game with some teammate and also with some guys that I've played against for three years."
South's MVP was Lynn Classical's Brady Warren, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Lynn English catcher Brendan Falasca had a monster effort, too, hitting a solo inside-the-park homer to the wall in center in the third and totaling three RBI with a 2-run single in the sixth.
It was a fine way to end the baseball coaching career of Classical's Mike Zukowski, who is stepping down after 15 years. He had five Rams from this spring's GBL championship team with pitchers T.J. Walsh (two innings, four strikeouts) and Kevin Whalen (two perfect innings, two K's) throwing extraordinarily well.
As they sat down the North, their South bats build a sizeable lead on the back of 14 total hits by eight different players. It was 3-1 after three frames but ballooned to 6-1 after four and 12-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Ipswich's Matt McGowan had a hit, an RBI and scored for the winners.
"Those are great hitters over there," said Shirley. "They put good swings on good pitches."
Peabody's Ryan Brunet caught all seven frames for the North on the hot afternoon. When the rains came in the middle innings it actually made the conditions more bearable, he said, and he made a great tag on an outfield relay from Essex Tech's Harry Lynch and Manchester's Zak Porat (RBI) to get an out at the plate in the first. It was also nice to be on the receiving end of Shirley's driving ground ball pitches for once.
"I hate batting against (Shirley)," said Brunet, who will be golfing at Emmanuel next year in college. "It was a fun game and it was great to get to catch the guys from Masco."
North's bats came alive a bit in the sixth when a walk and a single by Lynch led to two runs coming home on an error. Shirley reached on a dropped third strike and scored with Nick Razzaboni of Lynnfield dropping in an RBI single. South struck out the side in the seventh to quell any comeback hopes, though, and their four pitchers finished with a combined 13 punchouts.
"It's humbling to be picked to coach in a game like this," said Lynn Tech's Eddie Lewis, the North's coach. "We had a great bunch of guys and I thought (Shirley) really battled. He pitched awesome and he carried us through those middle innings."
Masconomet's O'Connell also had a hit and scored on Porat's RBI single in the second. Fellow Chieftain Logan Keune made two nice catches in the outfield and Lynch fielded several tough chances at short. In all, South had a 14-4 advantage on the hit counter.